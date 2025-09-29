Searching for a new female Care assistant for extra shifts!
Fri Assistans Sthlm AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2025-09-29
The Ms team is looking for you!
We are an English-speaking team that works in shifts to take care of a 55-year-old man with multiple sclerosis. He lives with his American wife and eleven-year-old daughter in Hammarby Sjöstad. Because of the MS, he needs assistance with all daily activities, such as assistance, mobility, dressing and undressing, personal hygiene, help with eating and drinking, etc. so as his Care Assistant you will be his hands and feet.
He is a novelist, and you will spend most days writing together as he writes books in English. You will help him bring them to life by typing what he dictates. His life revolves around his family first; he has a positive view of life and a good sense of humor.
We are seeking you who are:
Female (team is all female)
Have a valid work permit and Bank-ID.
Fun and easy to work with.
Detail-oriented but at the same time able to see the big picture.
Adapt easily and enjoy providing outstanding service.
Proactive and can take initiative.
Likes to laugh, has a good sense of humor.
160cm or taller for ergonomic reasons.
Easily reachable on a smart phone.
A non-smoker.
About the job:
• We work in shifts.
• We will provide all the necessary training.
• We are seeking somebody who wants take extra shifts when needed. Mostly nights and weekends but also need sometimes during dayshifts.
Shifts har scheduled from:
07:00-16:00
16.00-07.00 (with 7 sleeping hours).
If you email you application. Name it: "Hammarby-Sjöstad, Vikarie, sept 2025".
About the company!
Fri Assistans is a company that provides personal assistance for our clients around the Stockholm area. We have 24 clients and about 220 employees. To provide a great assistance for our clients we need to have employees that are enjoy their work. Our ambition is always to be the best possibly employer, hoping to build long term relationships with both clients and employees. You are very welcome to become a part of our company! Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
