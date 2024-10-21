Searching for a new female assistant for 50% to Hammarby-Sjöstad
2024-10-21
MS Team Ad summer 2024
The Ms team is looking for you!
We are an English-speaking team that works in shifts to take care of a 55-year-old man with multiple sclerosis. He lives with his American wife and eleven-year-old daughter in Hammarby Sjöstad. Because of the MS, he needs assistance in almost everything in his daily life.
He is a novelist, and you will spend most days writing together as he writes books in English. You will help him bring them to life by typing what he dictates. His life revolves around his family first; he has a positive view of life and a good sense of humor.
We are seeking you who are:
Female (team is all female)
Have a valid work permit and Bank-ID.
Fun and easy to work with.
Detail-oriented but at the same time able to see the big picture.
Adapt easily and enjoy providing outstanding service.
Proactive and can take initiative.
Likes to laugh, has a good sense of humor.
160cm or taller.
Easily reachable on a smart phone.
A non-smoker.
About the job:
• We work in shifts.
• We will provide all the necessary training.
• We are seeking somebody who wants to work around 50% and can take extra shifts especially around the holidays.
You will work day shifts: 07:00-16:00 and night shifts: 16.00-07.00 (with 7 sleeping hours).
About the company!
Fri Assistans is a company that provides personal assistance for our clients around the Stockholm area. We have 24 clients and about 220 employees. To provide a great assistance for our clients we need to have employees that are enjoy their work. Our ambition is always to be the best possibly employer, hoping to build long term relationships with both clients and employees. You are very welcome to become a part of our company! Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fri Assistans Sthlm AB
(org.nr 556992-8228), http://www.friassistans.se Arbetsplats
Fri Assistans Sthlm AB Kontakt
Kund-och Personalansvarig
Elin Magnusson elin@friassistans.se 072-199 44 05 Jobbnummer
8968719