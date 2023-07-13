Searching for a new femal assistant for 50% to Hammarby-Sjöstad
Fri Assistans Sthlm AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm
2023-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fri Assistans Sthlm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
The MS team is looking for you!
Part-time member of the MS team
We are an English-speaking team that takes care of a 54-year-old man with multiple sclerosis. He lives with his wife and nine-year-old daughter in Hammarby Sjöstad. His life revolves around his family first and because of MS, he needs assistance in almost everything. Despite this, he has a positive view of life and a good sense of humor. In addition to the normal tasks, you will help him by typing, as he writes books. See more at: https://bit.ly/3mCMSFq
We are seeking you who are:
Female (team is all female)
Have a valid work permit and Bank-ID.
Fun and easy to work with.
Detail-oriented but at the same time being able to see the big picture.
Adapt easily and enjoy providing outstanding service.
Proactive and can take initiative.
Have a sense of humor.
160cm or taller.
Has a smart phone and is reachable on it.
Is a non-smoker.
About the job:
• We work in shifts.
• We will provide all the necessary training.
• We are seeking somebody who wants to work extra shifts from time to time when needed.
• You work 16.00-07.00 (with 7 sleeping hours). Majority of shifts are for nights but could also be be needed daytime, 07:00-16:00. The position is around 50% for july-sept with a possiblity of extention.
About the company!
Fri Assistans is a company that provides personal assistance for our clients around the Stockholm area. We have 24 clients and about 220 employees. To provide a great assistance for our clients we need to have employees that are enjoy their work. Our ambition is always to be the best possibly employer, hoping to build long term relationships with both clients and employees. You are very welcome to become a part of our company! Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fri Assistans Sthlm AB
(org.nr 556992-8228), http://www.friassistans.se Arbetsplats
Fri Assistans Sthlm AB Kontakt
Kund-och Personalansvarig
Elin Magnusson elin@friassistans.se 072-199 44 05 Jobbnummer
7963605