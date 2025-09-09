Search for an À la Carte Chef for 2025-2026 Winter and 2026 Summer season
We are looking for a skilled ambitious young talented chef for our restaurants. Season 2025 to 2026 in Duved and for summer season 2026 in Mollösund, Orust. The job includes prep work, cooking over and kitchen cleaning.
We offer you:
Interesting and varied work in a professional team
A unique experience of cooking over an open flame
Competitive salary according to agreement
The opportunity to experience a cozy winter atmosphere combined with the diverse services of the blackstone and the tranquility of nature.
Accomodation.
We expect/wish from you:
Previous experience in an À la Carte kitchen
Ability to adapt to changing situations and good stress tolerance
Social and outgoing personality
Ability to work independently
Willingness to learn and develop professionally
Good listner and team work
The position will be filled as soon as the right candidate is found! The start date to be agreed upon. Please send your personalized CV and application or ask for more information from our Executive chef email. Kapandesfbconsultants@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-09
E-post: Kapandesfbconsultants@gmail.com
