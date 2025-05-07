Search And Evaluation Director, Cvrm (cardiovascular Renal And Metabolism)
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Mölndal Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Mölndal
2025-05-07
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a scientific or clinical background combined with an entrepreneurial attitude and business know-how? Would you like to apply your expertise in a company where we are following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines? Then you might be the one we are looking for!
Join the Search and Evaluation Department within Business Development and Licensing, Biopharmaceutical R&D with focus on CVRM in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Job description
The Search and Evaluation Director, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, in Business Development and Licensing is a key role in Biopharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca.
You will support global Business Development initiatives and have a direct impact on the scientific strategy and portfolio.
The Search and Evaluation (S&E) group drives search efforts of external innovation throughout the Biopharma R&D community and conducts technical due diligence activities that ensure an in-depth understanding of investment opportunities and provides decision-making tools for the organization.
Who are you?
You have a strong R&D scientific and / or clinical background, business acumen and excellent communication skills as well as an ability to engage and collaborate across boundaries with an entrepreneurial attitude and delivery focus.
Major Duties and Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Head of S&E, CVRM, you will be responsible for identifying and evaluating external in-licensing opportunities from academia, biotech's and peer-pharma including early research projects, new modality platforms, early and late clinical stage candidates and Life Cycle Management (LCM) opportunities
You will be responsible for representing the Business Development strategy at partnering meetings to identify exernal assets and opportunities.
You will integrate input from various functional areas across the organization to create high quality, clear and concise confidential evaluation reports of external assets and will provide recommendations to Head of S&E.
You will identify and evaluate key strategic collaborations and technical platform capabilities that can enhance the scientific credibility and portfolio of Biopharmaceuticals R&D CVRM.
You will works constructively with key stakeholders and cross-functional teams including commercial to ensure effective communication, efficient decision-making, to support completion of transactions with BD teams in a timely manner
You will track breakthrough innovation, ongoing clinical trials and market trends of existing external CVRM opportunities using competitive intelligence tools to identify opportunities, threats and risks in a timely manner.
Culture:
A dynamic, entrepreneurial and externally facing organization which enables an internally and externally collaborative culture with calculated risk taking.
Collaborate closely with colleagues in CVRM and BD teams, and across business to identify and exploit cross-business opportunities and embed best practice.
Education:
Advanced Degree Required (MD or PhD or PharmD).
Requirements and Qualifications:
Strong scientific reputation in drug discovery and clinical development
Basic understanding of deal making
Ability to interact and communicate effectively
Proven leadership abilities in a R & D environment
A strong understanding of clinical development experience in CVRM , demonstrating cultural sensitivity and awareness.
Extensive experience in pharmaceutical R&D, demonstrating international experience in multiple cultures and R & D environments.
Ability to think critically, creatively and to anticipate and solve problems
Ability to navigate and be successful in a fast-paced, highly-matrixed work environment
Leadership and Behaviours:
Excellent communicator who take responsibility for decisions made. Role model engagement and commitment.
Able to lead culture shift and raise the bar in performance at all levels in the organization
Able and accountable for driving business performance.
Understand the wider AstraZeneca business priorities
Appreciate that scientific expertise needs to be balanced with business leadership
Able to actively seek collaboration in a complex matrix structure
Apply with your CV and Cover letter no later than May 21st, 2025 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-21
E-post: ulrica.marklund1@astrazeneca.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-216989". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482)
Pepparedsleden 1 (visa karta
)
431 83 MÖLNDAL Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Göteborg Jobbnummer
9326064