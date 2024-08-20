Scrum Master working with high voltage cable harness design
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Can you help us drive the future of automotive technology?
In the realm of automotive innovation, high voltage cable harness systems are at the core of delivering power efficiently and safely. Our high voltage cable harness team plays a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability and performance of our electric vehicles, which in turn supports our customers' trust in cutting-edge automotive technology. By joining us, you will be contributing to a sustainable future with robust and efficient power distribution systems.
About this opportunity
We are looking for a dynamic Scrum Master to lead our cross-functional team dedicated to the development of high voltage cable harnesses for our electric vehicles. Your role will be critical in ensuring that our system is not only compliant and robust but also reaches the market swiftly. Key to this success will be your ability to facilitate prioritization decisions and shield the team from distractions, enabling them to maintain focus and motivation.
This role will place you at the centre of a collaborative effort involving R&D, Sales & Marketing, Production, and Aftermarket services, as well as with our sister brands inside TRATON. Together, we aim to innovate and improve our high voltage cable harness systems, ensuring they meet the highest standards of performance and safety.
Who you will join
We are a design group working with cable harness for e-Mobility, divided into agile teams. We take great pride in what we do and always strive to deliver the best possible quality. Even though we are in different teams, all of us are co-located and enjoy working and hanging out together, we have high team spirit and a cheerful attitude!
You will join a team that is responsible for the development of high voltage cable harnesses. Our mission is to create systems that are safe and efficient, ensuring our vehicles are always ready to perform at their best. Our team consists of ambitious and dedicated design engineers, working both with 3D installation and 2D circuit diagrams.
About me as a manager
I want to empower the teams I work with so they can perform at the best possible level. I want to have technical discussions in the working team in order to find the best solution, and to achieve that it's important to build trust between all group members. I believe that a team that comes together and enjoys each other's company can create great value at work, and this shapes how I lead the team in the daily work.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, we believe you should have at least 2 years of work experience in similar fields.
What we offer
A highly varied and developmental job with a broad network of contacts.
Knowledge and excellent understanding of the high voltage cable harness systems.
Scania can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact:
Johanna Lehander, manager EVECB, johanna.lehander@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-04. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may therefore be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
