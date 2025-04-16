Scrum Master Senior Level to Life Science company in Uppsala
Academic Resource AB Uppsala / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2025-04-16
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Resource AB Uppsala i Uppsala
Academic Resource is looking for a Scrum Master Senior Level to Cytiva in Uppsala.
The position is a fulltime job and remote. A consultment assignment until the end of the year with possibility to be extended.
Start according to agreements.
About the department:
The OT NPD Department works on designing the network and computer systems for Cytiva's products.
They currently are working on the deployment of a customer system in Canada remotely as well as two high profile product launches.
The team has several associates and contractors at various places in their career spanning all OT disciplines (networking, sys admin, test, etc).
The OT team is involved in significant automation projects such as Odyssey, Metis, OptiRun Connect, Hydra and WW Product Care. As a Scrum Master, you would play a crucial role in facilitating these projects, ensuring they run smoothly and efficiently.
The OT team collaborates with various departments and focuses on integrating systems like Flexfactory and DeltaV on X Platform. As a Scrum Master, you would be at the forefront of these integrations, helping to streamline processes and improve overall efficiency.
Key responsibilites and duties:
• Facilitate Scrum Ceremonies; the Scrum Master is responsible for conducting Scrum ceremonies such as Sprint Planning, Daily Standup, Sprint Review and Sprint Retrospective.
• Manage Scrum Teams; oversee the Scrum team and related activities, ensuring that the team adheres to Scrum principles and practices.
• Resolve Conflicts; the Scrum Master helps resolve conflicts within the team and ensures smooth collaboration.
• Support Role Transitions; assist in role transitions within the team, such as moving team members to different roles.
• Eliminate Blockers; the Scrum Master aids the team by eliminating external blockers and managing internal roadblocks through process or workflow improvements
Qualifications:
Must have;
• Scrum Master, Biopharma experience and Azure Devops.
• It's a Senior role so you need to be able to work independently.
• Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
Nice to have;
• Experience OT, Networking.
About Academic Resource:
Academic Resource is the recruitment and staffing company for experienced academics. We have extensive experience in Recruitment, and Interim Management within the service sector. Our business areas are Life Science, Economics & Finance, and HR. We operate within the service sector, primarily in Stockholm & Uppsala.
As a consultant at Academic Resource, you are offered:
• Benefits such as occupational pension, wellness allowance, and parental salary.
• An authorized staffing company, which means much greater security, as you are covered by collective agreement conditions for salary, insurance, pension, and vacation.
• A dedicated consultant manager who is available and maintains ongoing contact with you and the client companies throughout your employment, ensuring that you thrive and develop at your workplace!
• Opportunities to develop through learning at work as well as in varied roles at interesting client companies.
Application:
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application therefore we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Preferebly have your CV written in english. Mark your application with reference number: CSM0425
Contact person: Carin Helanderrekrytering.lifescience@academicresource.se
Please note that we do not accept applications via email / e-mail.
we take you further Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "CSM0425". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Resource AB
(org.nr 556649-0917) Arbetsplats
Academic Resource AB Uppsala Jobbnummer
9290153