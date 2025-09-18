Scrum Master for Agile Production Teams at Scania Battery Production
2025-09-18
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Are you passionate about driving team performance and optimizing workflows in a high-tech, sustainable environment? Scania Battery Production is seeking several Scrum Masters to support our new agile product and process development teams. Our core value is the production process itself-everything that enables and facilitates it. Our mission is to ensure we have the right production processes and strategies for today's and tomorrow's products.
As a Scrum Master for the Battery Production Unit at Scania, you will play a key role in fostering high-performing, self-organizing agile teams. You'll collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to promote agile practices, remove impediments, and create an environment where continuous improvement thrives.
The Scrum Master acts as a servant leader and agile coach, guiding the team to deliver value efficiently and effectively. Your main responsibility is to facilitate team processes, enhance collaboration, and support the team in achieving their goals while aligning with Scania's overall business objectives.
Job Responsibilities
• Agile Facilitation: Organize and facilitate agile ceremonies, including daily stand-ups, sprint planning, reviews, and retrospectives.
• Team Coaching: Mentor the team in agile principles, encouraging continuous learning and self-improvement.
• Flow Optimization: Identify and remove obstacles that hinder team progress to ensure smooth workflows.
• Continuous Improvement: Drive a culture of continuous improvement through retrospectives, feedback loops, and process optimizations.
• Cross-Functional Collaboration: Work closely with Product Owners, Process Owners, R&D, Production, Quality, and Logistics to align team efforts with business goals.
• Risk Management: Proactively identify risks related to workflow bottlenecks, capacity, and dependencies, and initiate activities to mitigate them.
• Stakeholder Engagement: Ensure clear communication with stakeholders to align expectations and maintain transparency.
• Promote Agile Culture: Advocate for agile best practices and support the organization's agile transformation journey.
Who You Are
Experience & Qualifications (Management Decision):
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Business, or a related field (agile certifications such as CSM or PSM are an advantage).
• Experience: Minimum of 3 years as a Scrum Master or Agile Coach, preferably in a production or technical environment.
• Skills: Strong facilitation, coaching, and problem-solving skills. Proficiency in agile frameworks (Scrum, Kanban, SAFe) and lean principles is beneficial.
• Technical Knowledge: Familiarity with battery production, manufacturing environments, or technical product development is a plus.
• Specific Technical Knowledge: Prior experience in an agile production environment is recommended but not required.
Personal Attributes (Management Decision):
• Servant Leadership: Strong ability to support, inspire, and empower teams to reach their full potential.
• Communication: Excellent interpersonal and communication skills for effective collaboration across teams and stakeholders.
• Adaptability: Comfortable navigating dynamic environments with shifting priorities.
• Problem Solver: Proactive approach to identifying challenges and driving solutions.
• Collaborative Mindset: Passion for fostering teamwork, knowledge sharing, and cross-functional alignment.
This Is Us
We are currently in the concept phase of defining our value flows into manageable areas for agile teams. The structure may evolve, but the current draft includes:
• The VCB Cable Flow
• Battery Pre-Series and Prototype Flow
• Module Area
• Pack Area
• Battery EOL & SPCT Area
• Product Structure and Preparation
What We Offer:
Be at the forefront of Scania's sustainable future, working with cutting-edge battery technology and driving the shift toward electrification. Join us to make a meaningful impact in shaping the future of sustainable transport.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs when its possible. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Applikation
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-10-02. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Group Manager: Tasel Gabriyel, gabriyel.tasel@scania.com
, mobil: +46703539294
Apply today to bring your agile expertise and leadership to Scania Battery Production!
