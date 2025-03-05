Scientist / Senior Scientist Proteomics to R&D Department
2025-03-05
Pelago Bioscience is growing and we have an exciting opportunity for a motivated Scientist experienced in Proteomics within our R&D department. The post holder will expand our research and development activities in the characterisation and quantification of proteins and peptides using our state-of-the-art mass spectrometers, including Orbitrap Astral and Q-exactives.
In this position you'll be leveraging your knowledge in the design and execution of proteomic workflows engaging closely with the entire R&D team to provide expertise in experimental design and identify critical steps in sample preparation workflows. You will perform LC-MS/MS analyses to acquire high quality proteomics data for CETSA target engagement assays and a diverse range of alternative proteomics-based techniques including development using both DDA and DIA acquisition. These methods will be used to fulfil our global pharmaceutical and biotech customer needs with a strong focus on delivering the right product for the right customer.
CETSA is uniquely poised to define target engagement within physiological settings, describing perturbations in the initiating molecular interactions and close networks across the proteome. You will work closely with a variety of colleagues across departments including lab experimentalists and data focused colleagues with an ambition to inform and contribute future strategies in our proteomics capabilities at Pelago. More specifically, this role will provide solutions to enable and improve the output from our technical platforms with a biology-centric focus.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with the R&D team to develop CETSA methodologies.
Design and execute proteomics workflows for both target engagement methodologies and alternative methods including identification of PTMs.
Development of samples from diverse matrices including cell, spheroids and tissues.
Analyse, integrate and visualize CETSA data generated working with other functions in the development of novel product development and analyses.
Interpret and present results to cross-functional teams, including biologists, drug discovery scientists, and computational scientists.
Contribute to the development of novel data analysis pipelines and tools to streamline the data analysis process and incorporate new technologies and methodologies into the research.
Qualifications
Ph.D. in Biophysics, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Cell Biology or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in the design and execution of proteomics experiments and workflows.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to think critically and creatively.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a multidisciplinary team.
Pelago Bioscience is located in state-of-the-art new facilities on Campus Solna in Stockholm with a competitive compensation programme. We have a deep focus on enabling and supporting our customers in discovering new Biology and working with our partners to better human health.
If you think you are a perfect fit for this position, please submit your application via our website before March 21st 2025.
