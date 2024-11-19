Scientist/Senior Scientist In vivo Immuno-Oncology
Asgard Therapeutics is a spin-off from Lund University, Sweden, aiming to advance cancer immunotherapies by harnessing direct cell fate reprogramming technologies. Our lead program, AT-108, is a adenovirus-based gene therapy that reprograms cancer cells into antigen-presenting conventional type 1 dendritic cells (cDC1s), unleashing the immune system against cancer. Asgard is expanding its multidisciplinary team that understands the value and opportunities of working in a startup based in a unique platform technology. We are looking for candidates who are creative and passionate about making a contribution to the cancer immunotherapy field and improve patients' lives.
Position Overview
We are seeking a highly enthusiastic and innovative Scientist/Senior Scientist searching for an opportunity to help building an early-stage company and contribute to the development of next generation cancer immunotherapies.
The successful candidate should have the ability to design experiments autonomously, analyze complex data, troubleshoot technical issues, and supervise junior staff. Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills are required. Experimental rigor, scientific curiosity, and ability to work in a fast-paced environment, adapting to evolving priorities are musts. The position will be lab-based and research activities will be performed in collaboration with the Cell Reprogramming in Hematopoiesis and Immunity Lab at Lund University (www.pereiralab.com) in the context of the EIC Pathfinder project " RESYNC- Functional chemical reprogramming of cancer cells to induce antitumor immunity". The RESYNC project aims to use small molecules to reprogram cancer cells into cDC1s in vivo after systemic administration of tumor-targeted nanoparticles.
Profile
Scientist/Senior Scientist with background in tumor immunology to work in the experimental validation of in vivo cDC1 reprogramming induced by AT-108 together with cDC1-promoting small molecules and exclusively mediated by small molecules. The candidate will focus on both efficacy and safety studies in syngeneic and CDX mouse models. The ideal candidate should have a Ph.D. degree in an immunology-related field with relevant in vitro and in vivo laboratory experience in academia or biotech industry.
Responsibilities
Evaluate efficacy of AT-108 in combination with small molecules, or cocktails of cDC1-inducing small molecules in animal models.
Develop methods to characterize the immune response induced by in vivo cDC1 reprogramming, including multi-color flow cytometry, fluorescence-activated cell sorting, T cell co-culture systems, MHC/peptide tetramer analysis, ELISpot, among other immunoassays.
Manage the RESYNC project from Asgard's side, ensuring that resources are efficiently allocated. Design, plan, and execute scientific experiments autonomously in line with the Company/RESYNC Project goals within designated timelines.
Collect and document primary data to maintain up to date records, including electronic notebook and project reports.
Analyze, summarize data in reports and communicate data to Asgard's R&D and executive leadership team.
Qualifications
PhD in Immunology, Cancer Biology, Biology or related field, with 0-5 years of post-graduation experience in academic or industrial environment.
Demonstrated knowledge of cancer immunotherapies, including experience in developing relevant in vivo immuno-oncology models (syngeneic and CDX tumor models) to understand mechanism of action underlying preclinical efficacy of cancer therapies.
Preferred qualifications include a background in dendritic cell biology and expertise in antigen presentation mechanisms, with a favorable consideration for candidates with knowledge in T cell biology.
Experience in the development and application of tumor biology-related in vitro assays, including multi-color flow cytometry for immune profiling, MHC/peptide tetramer, ELISpot and T-cell cytotoxicity assays. Experience with TCR sequencing and MHC peptidomics is a plus.
Experience with small molecule handling and their in vivo administration is a plus.
Felasa B certification.
Literature
Ascic E, Åkerström F, Nair MS, Rosa A, Kurochkin I, Zimmermannova O, Catena X, Rotankova N, Veser C, Rudnik M, Ballocci T, Schärer T, Huang X, Torres MR, Renaud E, Santiago VM, Met Ö, Askmyr D, Lindstedt M, Greiff L, Ligeon LA, Agarkova I, Svane I, Pires C, Rosa F, Pereira CF. In vivo dendritic cell reprogramming for cancer immunotherapy. Science 386, eadn9083 (2024). DOI:10.1126/science.adn9083
Zimmermannova O, Ferreira A, Ascic E, Santiago M, Kurochkin I, Hansen M, Met Ö, Inês Caiado I, Shapiro I, Michaux J, Humbert M, Soto-Cabrera D, Benonisson H, Silvério- Alves R, Gomez-Jimenez D, Bernardo C, Bauden M, Andersson R, Höglund M, Miharada K, Nakamura Y, Hugues S, Greiff L, Lindstedt M, Rosa F, Pires C, Bassani-Sternberg M, Svane I, Pereira CF. Restoring Tumor Immunogenicity with Dendritic Cell Reprogramming. Science Immunology 8, eadd4817 (2023).
Rosa FF, Pires CF, Kurochkin I, Halitzki E, Zahan T, Arh N, Zimmermannová O, Ferreira AG, Li H, Karlsson S, Scheding S, Pereira CF. Single-cell transcriptional profiling informs efficient reprogramming of human somatic cells to cross-presenting dendritic cells. Sci Immunol. 2022 Mar 4;7(69):eabg5539.
Zimmermannova O, Caiado I, Ferreira AG and Pereira C-F (2021) Cell Fate Reprogramming in the Era of Cancer Immunotherapy. Immunol. 12:714822. doi: 10.3389/fimmu.2021.714822
Pires CF, Rosa FF, Kurochkin I and Pereira C-F (2019) Understanding and Modulating Immunity With Cell Reprogramming. Front. Immunol. 10:2809. doi:10.3389/fimmu.2019.02809.
Rosa FF, Pires CF, Kurochkin I, Ferreira AG, Gomes A, Palma LG, Shaiv K, Solanas L, Azenha C, Papatsenko D, Schulz O, Reis e Sousa C, Pereira CF. Direct Reprogramming of Fibroblasts into Antigen-Presenting Dendritic Cells. Science Immunology 2018, 7, 3 (30).
Application
Please email your CV, cover letter and contact information for two references to careers@asgardthx.com
to apply. Asgard will review applications on a rolling basis and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Så ansöker du
