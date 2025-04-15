Scientist in high-voltage insulation materials to Hitachi Energy Research
2025-04-15
The opportunity
For our research centre in Västerås, Sweden we are now looking for a new Scientist to work with electrical insulation materials in our High-Voltage (HV) Physics team. You will join our team to develop future generations of HV products and systems. Your work will be related to the insulation material characteristics and chemistry under different conditions, and together with our electrical engineers, you will target the next and next-next generations of our insulation technology
If you have suitable scientific or technical expertise as well as drive and passion, then we are looking forward to your application. You will become part of a company-wide research community that will shape and help you to develop your career in the global organization of Hitachi Energy.
How you'll make an impact
Support the development of HV insulation technologies for the next and next-next generation of HV devices and systems so that they can be integrated into the green power systems of the future.
Work with the analysis of new environmentally friendly insulation materials and understand their long-term behaviour and critical properties.
Lead R&D projects with participants from throughout our global research community
Take active part in the planning and analysis of experimental work including the possibility to participate in experimental work in the high-voltage laboratories.
Connect expertise in material science with HV Physics and other technical areas and work in cross-competence teams to solve research challenges for future energy systems.
Create ideas and proposals for new R&D projects together with your colleagues.
Effectively communicate with colleagues, customers, suppliers, and other external partners when needed.
Document results in the form of technical reports, presentations, patents, or publications.
Your background
You have a background in physical chemistry, chemical engineering, polymer science, material science or similar and hold a PhD, or you hold an MSc combined with equivalent relevant working experience.
You have the ability and interest to work as a technical project leader coordinating the activities of colleagues globally.
You are a team player who enjoys collaborating with others to achieve great results.
You have good communication skills and are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
It is a bonus if you also have working experience with electrical insulation materials and/or high voltage apparatus/equipment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Andrew Maxwell, andrew.maxwell@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Andrew Maxwell, andrew.maxwell@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
