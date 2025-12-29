Sap S/4hana Enterprise Architect - Finance / Supply / Sales / Logistics
2025-12-29
We are looking for 4 "SAP Enterprise Architects" for a large-scale S/4HANA business & technology transformation for a global retail organization in Stockholm.
Start is in the mid of January 2026, 7 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
The roles are hands-on architecture leadership positions covering Finance, Sales, Supply Chain & Logistics, working at enterprise and program level with strong stakeholder exposure.
Job description, Previous experience with Skills:
1. Enterprise / Solution Architect or Tech Consulting experience
2. Functional Domain Knowledge (4 separate consultant requirements: Finance, Sales, Supply, Logistic)
3. Stakeholders' management, Self driving, working in a large project in a co-working Team model
4. Business & Tech Transformation initiatives
5. Tech: SAP S4 / Warehouse / Transport / Data-BDC / Gateway / SLT / MDG / BTP service / Integration
6. Target Architecture at Enterprise and Program level Business & Tech Transformation initiatives
Role & Deliverables (+ skills):
- Business capability & Business Process impact analysis
- Technical and Architectural analysis with Target Architecture
- Deliver Artefacts: Business/process, Logical & Functional Architecture, Information & Data, Application & integration
• Identify the critical enablers and support solution design & delivery
- Stakeholder management - Business & Delivery
- Support the Program (CBT) for sequencing of delivery in alignment with delivery office & critical few projects
Specific FTC Architect roles:
• FTC Architect - Information, Data & AI - (SAP - BDC, MDG) Architecture
• FTC Architect - SAP S4 knowledge with SAP Warehouse and Transport Management Architecture
• FTC Architect - Finance and Surrounding solution Architecture
• FTC Architect - SAP S4 Tech with domain knowledge of Sales & Supply Architecture
This role is ideal for you if you are:
A Senior SAP Architect / Enterprise Architect / Solution Architect
Experienced in large SAP S/4HANA transformation programs
Comfortable working across business, IT, and delivery teams
Previously worked in Retail / Consumer / Large ERP landscapes
Available for a contract starting mid-January 2026
This is a full-time consultant position in Stockholm through Incluso. Start is in the mid of January 2026, 7 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
