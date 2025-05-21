Sap S/4 Hana Specialist To Big Bank In Stockholm!
We're looking for a SAP S/4HANA Specialist to join our client's high-performing finance team at the heart of a major transformation journey. Don't miss the chance to shape the future of finance tech - apply now and be part of something big!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role as a SAP S/4 HANA Specialist at our client, you will be working in a team of experts who work in Finance area within the bank. You will be working closely with the experts from business, our vendors and partners in a complex multiyear SAP transition program involving migrating to S/4 HANA and implementing other off-the-shelf software in Accounting and Procurement area. Furthermore, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including business stakeholders, IT SMEs, consultants, vendors, to deliver on critical project objectives, and deliverables.
You are offered
• A key role in a high-impact, long-term SAP S/4HANA transformation program within the financial sector, offering close collaboration with top-tier experts, stakeholders, and international vendors.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you in your career. This is a long-term assignment at our client, with your employment initially through Academic Work - with the goal of being offered a permanent position directly by the client.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Participate in the migration project from the current system to SAP S/4HANA together with internal experts, vendors, and partners.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure requirements gathering, solution design, and implementation of new systems within Accounting and Procurement.
• Drive project deliverables by coordinating activities between IT, the business side, and external consultants.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have deep knowledge of SAP (FI-CO) implementation in the banking industry
• SAP S/4HANA general ledger & finance experience, including migration and/or implementation of S/4HANA
• Experience working with Agile software development, ideally SAFe framework
• Currently working as a lead / senior Business or IT Analyst or application architect within the CFO area
• You who are fluent in English in writing and speaking
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stable
• Responsible
• Respectful
You are a collaborative team player who thrives in multicultural environments and possesses excellent communication and analytical skills.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
