Sales Specialist (Mobile Applications) for leading search engine company
2026-03-07
We are looking App sales Specialist for a leading search engine company for a contract starting as soon as possible until 30th March 2027.
As a Sales Specialist, you practice and embody selling in both internal and customer settings. You support customer relationships and product area related client projects by facilitating and delivering workstreams (e.g., create client workshops or pitches). You support product activation activities by interacting with the product community, educating sellers on new products and betas, and/or building competitive intelligence in the market, with minimal guidance.
Responsibilities include:
Support identification of revenue and growth opportunities within the market and customer. Partner with internal stakeholders to determine and drive the sales, revenue growth, potential of opportunities, and marketing efficiency, as well as the incremental investment recommended to achieve customer business outcomes.
Share and scale best practices, learnings, and sales strategies (e.g., objection handling, pitching for increased funds, sales mastery techniques) to upscale accounts, and link solutions and best practices to meet customer and business needs, with minimal guidance.
Execute sales/product strategies within verticals to specific clients to meet desired outcomes (e.g., sales quota, revenue generation, product adoption) with limited guidance.
Help draw interpretable insights from deep dives and data analysis, provide data-driven strategic and tactical recommendations to customers, partner teams, and leadership based on analysis and utilize insights to influence others and drive change.
Help drive provision of feedback and identification of new business cases for internal stakeholders on how products and processes may be improved to simplify complex product optimizations and workflow (e.g., revenue maintenance/hygiene) or better serve clients or internal stakeholders with minimal guidance.
Craft and deliver solutions and workshops to customers and agencies to achieve customer business objectives and drive revenue growth for us with minimal guidance.
Help manage expectations and maintain relationships with one or more stakeholders to build rapport and credibility, and plan, create, deliver strategy, and provide input to help stakeholders achieve project goals with minimal guidance.
Key responsibilities:
The role involve supporting the strategy of app marketing, specifically consulting the largest customers in the Nordics who have a commercial app.
The ideal candidate should have an app background, such as an app marketing specialist.
The role requires a minimum of five years of experience, prioritizing knowledge of apps over total years of experience.
Candidates must have experience with app promo campaigns and app measurement tools like Firebase
Please note that the role does not involve supporting gaming clients.
Minimum role qualification requires proficiency in:
Data-driven analysis and reporting
Customer conversations
Situational leadership
Product knowledge
Industry Knowledge & Analysis
Influencing others
Persuasion skills
Operations management strategy
Customer Research
Sales/partnership strategy and techniques
Sales acumen
Opportunity and pipeline management
