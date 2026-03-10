Sales Specialist in App Marketing for a Leading Tech Company
2026-03-10
Our client is a global technology company that works with digital platforms, data, and large technology solutions. You will work in a collaborative and fast-moving environment where teamwork, innovation, and learning are important. The company operates globally and works with businesses and developers to create digital solutions.
About the Role
As a Sales Specialist, you will support both internal teams and customers with product knowledge, market insights, and sales support. Your main focus will be app marketing in the Nordic market.
You will work closely with colleagues and partner teams to identify growth opportunities, support customer projects, and help increase the use of the company's products. A big part of the role is working with large Nordic companies that have commercial apps, helping them improve their app marketing strategies and measure their results.
You will also help educate internal sales teams about new products and industry trends, and support workshops, presentations, and strategy sessions with customers and agencies.
Key Responsibilities
• Support and advise large Nordic customers on app marketing strategies.
• Identify growth and revenue opportunities with existing customers.
• Support sales and product strategies for key clients.
• Analyze campaign results and customer data to provide data-driven recommendations.
• Help run workshops, strategy sessions, and presentations for customers.
• Share best practices and insights with internal teams.
• Help educate internal teams about new products and features.
• Provide feedback on product improvements and market needs.
• Build strong relationships with customers and internal stakeholders.
Key Requirements
• Experience in sales, consulting, or product strategy within tech or digital marketing.
• Knowledge of app marketing, including user acquisition and promotion campaigns.
• Experience with app measurement tools, such as Firebase.
• Ability to turn data into clear recommendations.
• Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
• Experience working with cross-functional teams.
Preferred Experience
• Experience as an App Marketing Specialist or similar role.
• Experience working with large or enterprise customers, especially in the Nordics.
• Knowledge of the digital advertising and mobile measurement ecosystem.
• Experience with commercial apps (non-gaming).
• Fluent in English (Nordic language is a plus).
Who You Are
You are a data-driven and consultative professional with a strong interest in mobile growth and app marketing. You enjoy working closely with customers to understand their challenges and help them create effective marketing strategies.
You are comfortable working with both business and technical teams and enjoy solving problems in a collaborative environment. You are proactive, curious, and motivated by helping customers succeed while creating business impact.
This is a consultancy role via Adecco, running from 30th March 2026 to 30th March 2027. The position offers a hybrid working schedule, with office presence from Tuesday to Thursday and the option to work remotely on Monday and Friday. Standard business hours apply. Ersättning
