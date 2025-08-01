Sales Representative - Dutch Speaking Market in Belgium/Netherlands
Sales Representative - Permanent Employment with Fixed Salary and Commission
Are you a driven and energetic individual looking for the opportunity to influence your own salary and develop your career in sales? At Uniq Dialog, we are now looking for motivated team members to join our successful team, where you will work with customers in the Dutch-speaking (Flemish) region of Belgium!
About the Role:
As a telephone sales representative, you will play a crucial role in re-establishing relationships with former customers in Belgium's Dutch-speaking region who previously subscribed to meal boxes from the brand we represent. Your task will be to reignite their interest and offer them our latest campaigns.
Your main responsibilities will include:
• Reaching out to former Dutch-speaking Belgian customers who have canceled their subscriptions.
• Presenting attractive offers and reigniting customers' interest in meal boxes.
• Highlighting the company's high quality and service while actively listening to customer feedback to address any concerns or questions.
You will play a key role in strengthening the relationship between customers and the brand, with a strong focus on quality and customer service for the Belgian Dutch-speaking market.
Working hours: Monday to Friday, 08:00-16:55 (full-time)
Salary: Fixed hourly rate plus commission
Employment type: Permanent position with a 6-month probation period
About Uniq Dialog:
Founded in 2007, Uniq Dialog has become one of Malmö's most attractive workplaces, particularly for young people entering the job market. We were named "Rising Job Star of the Year" by Malmö City and ranked as one of Sweden's top 442 companies by Veckans Affärer. Additionally, we have received the Gasell Award for three consecutive years.
We are members of the industry association Kontakta and actively work to develop serious and high-quality distance sales practices. At Uniq Dialog, we provide the best conditions for your success - offering continuous coaching and training while you become part of a fast-paced and dynamic team.
What we're looking for:
You are fluent in Dutch (Flemish).
You enjoy challenges and are motivated by the opportunity to influence your own salary.
You are energetic, driven, and have strong communication skills.
You are goal-oriented and competitive.
You have the willingness and patience needed to grow and develop in your role.
What we offer:
Comprehensive product and sales training.
Daily coaching and support.
A fast-paced and positive work environment.
Opportunities to grow and advance within the company.
Exciting competitions and rewards.
Collective agreements and secure employment.
Free parking right outside the office.
A team of engaged colleagues and an employer who cares about your development.
Ready to take the next step?
Ready to take the next step?

Don't hesitate - apply today and become part of our winning team! We look forward to meeting you and helping you reach your full potential in the Belgian Dutch-speaking market.
