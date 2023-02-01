Sales Operations Specialist, Sales Operations, Commercial Operations
Why We Work at Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet unlocks the power of data through analytics, creating a better tomorrow. Each day, we are finding new ways to strengthen our award-winning culture and accelerate creativity, innovation, and growth. Our 6,000+ global team members are passionate about what we do. We are dedicated to helping clients turn uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity and potential into prosperity. Bold and diverse thinkers are always welcome. Come join us!
Our global community of colleagues brings a diverse range of experiences and perspectives to our work. You'll find us working from a corporate office or plugging in from a home desk, listening to our customers and collaborating on solutions. Our products and solutions are vital to businesses of every size, scope and industry. And at the heart of our work, you'll find our core values: to be data inspired, relentlessly curious and inherently generous. These values are foundational to our evolving culture and guide how we work with each other every day!
We are seeking a Sales Operations Specialist with demonstrated experience and a genuine passion for sales to work with Sales compliance and contract governance.
Our ideal candidate is an analytical problem solver and relationship builder. Someone who understands sales process and has interest in contract terms & conditions.
You will be part of our Nordic Sales Operations team, working with Dun & Bradstreet's Nordic sales teams and supporting Sales in various matters to drive sales and growth.
Key Responsibilities:
• Oversee and provide guidance to sales teams to help them operate within the company's policies....
• Review contracts, verify accuracy, and resolve discrepancies in line with company rules, policies, and guidelines.
• Liaise with all appropriate team members when needed (product, legal, finance and sales leadership) to ensure compliance.
• Effective and promptly communication with sales reps regarding discrepancies in documents and providing explanation and assistance.
• Perform approval process in CRM system.
• Secure availability of correct contract templates together with other business support functions.
• Deeper contract reviews to ensure legal and contractual compliance and risks.
• Contract and billing reviews in internal audits.
• Process design & documentation skills.
Key Requirements:
• Relevant experience or university degree
• 3+ years of progressively increasing responsibility in any of the following Sales, Project Management, Finance, Customer Service, or Data & Operations.
• Excellent stakeholder management skills and the ability to build relationships
• Results orientated mindset with a strong sense of ownership and accountability
• Proficient in using various forms of technology including MS Office, Adobe Pro, Salesforce, other web-based applications
• Capable of learning policy & actively applying it to real life situations and ultimately be viewed as a subject matter expert
• A team player who enjoys working with cross functional teams.
• Fluency /written & verbal) in English and Swedish, another Nordic language is a preferred skill (Finnish, Norwegian or Danish)
• Good understanding of data privacy and rules and regulations such as GDPR, credit information acts etc. is also preferred skill
