Sales Operations for a company in the automotive industry.

Join a dynamic team in the automotive industry! Our client, a leading importer of car spare parts and part of the Hedin Group, is now looking for an Sales Operations to strengthen their order and return management operations.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our client is a company in the automotive industry specializing in American cars. The company offers comprehensive solutions in import, distribution, spare parts, and service for brands such as Dodge and RAM. With operations in several countries, they supply both dealers and workshops across Europe.
They are now looking for a Sales operator to cover a sick leave. The assignment will continue for the duration of the leave. We cannot specify exactly how long the assignment will last, but it is expected to be around six months.
This position plays a key role within our client's operations, focusing on delivering excellent service and efficient administrative support. The role involves managing customer interactions, processing orders, handling returns, and resolving claims to ensure a smooth and responsive experience for dealers and resellers. You will be part of a dynamic, fast-paced team, contributing to the overall efficiency of the spare parts supply chain for American vehicles across Europe.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Manage orders and inquiries for spare parts via email and web orders, including follow-up on delivery times and customer questions.
• Handle returns, such as incorrectly ordered or damaged parts, ensuring proper processing.
• Process claims and credit requests for issues like damaged products or incorrect pricing, in collaboration with relevant departments.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Good knowledge of customer service and order handling processes.
• Advanced knowledge of German and English, both spoken and written.
• Good knowledge of ERP systems and order management systems
• Good administrative skills with a strong focus on detail.
• Experience in Microsoft Office, for example Excel and Powerpoint.
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with CRM systems.
• Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively.
• Good problem solving abilities.
• Great communication skills in Swedish, both oral and written.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
