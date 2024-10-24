Sales & Customer Manager for the Spanish and Portuguese Markets
2024-10-24
At the forefront of innovation, we are committed to safeguarding industries through advanced technical solutions. As part of our ongoing expansion, we are seeking a Sales & Customer Manager to Strengthen our relationships with existing key customers in the Spanish and Portuguese markets. If you are passionate about technology and eager to contribute to a safer, more efficient world, we invite you to join our dedicated team.What we offer At Firefly, we offer a stimulating and progressive environment designed to foster creativity and innovation. As part of our team, based in our office in Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm, you will be part of a high performing and committed team that strives to increase safety for each individual customer. We prioritize employee satisfaction and, with our expansive global presence, provide significant opportunities for career advancement within the company.
Work description
As a Sales & Customer Manager you will:
Be part of the Spain & Portugal division
Manage sales of tailor-made fire prevention systems to customers in the process industry
Maintain strong and long-term relationships with our existing key customers
Develop new business opportunities in our existing key customers
Actively work with marketing activities in your markets, such as trade shows, seminars etc
Build strong partnerships with our distributors in Spain and Portugal
Have approximately 80-90 travelling days per year, in Spain and Portugal
The position is located either at our Headquarters in Stockholm or Spain (home office).
About you:
We seek candidates who are not only skilled and experienced but also committed to long-term success in our team. We believe that you have a strong sense of commitment and drive, are humble and like us, take pride in our advanced technology that increases safety in workplaces around the world.
We think that you have the following qualifications:
Proven experience and a successful track record in a sales engineer position with a minimum of 5 years of experience
Bachelor's degree in engineering or other relevant academic education is an or equivalent experience
A Deep technical interest with a strong drive to explore and understand new technology
Insight into business operations and strategy
Adaptability and openness to evolving strategies based on business needs
High level of self-motivation, trustworthiness and self-awareness
Previous B2B sales in the Spanish and Portuguese market is highly desirable
Strong collaboration skills and a team-orientated mindset
Fluency in Spanish, English is required, Portuguese and Swedish is a plus.
Position overview Employment type: Full-time, permanent position. Location: Stockholm, Hammarby Sjöstad or Spanish mainland. Start date: Immediate, or according to mutual agreement.
Your application We are continuously reviewing applications. Please provide us with an English version of your CV and cover letter. The position may be filled before the application period concludes. so don't hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible. We kindly remind you that we do not accept applications through email; all applications must be submitted through the application form. For any inquiries about the position, please contact Charlotte Åvall (HR) at charlotte.avall@firefly.se
or Raul Moreno (Division Manager) at Raul.Moreno@firefly.se Ersättning
