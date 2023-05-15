Sales Manager within Energy to Parker Hannifin Sweden AB
2023-05-15
Are you a leader who is keen to take on the challenge in our energy team of leading a great team of AMs located in the Nordic countries? Would you like to be a key player in developing and driving our strategy for the Energy team? If that's the case, then this opportunity is something for you:
We are looking for a sales Manager to lead our Energy team reporting to the Sales Leader for Industrial, Marine & Energy - SC Nordic.
Job Purpose
The focus of this role is to develop and grow sales profitably, in line with our business plans and the Nordic strategy. You will be responsible for managing a great sales team with an emphasis on driving sales and developing business together while enhancing customer satisfaction and retention through regular customer contact and utilization of internal resources for problem resolution.
Job Responsibilities
Lead and motivate the Sales Teams to be engaged and to meet annual sales objectives
Responsible for developing the team, and team members, and for aligning processes and tools
Ensure that team members are provided with the necessary training and support to meet business goals and to support career development
Carry out PPP follow-up, regular coaching, and annual Performance Assessments with all direct reports
Cooperate with other sales teams and resources to maximize growth
Generate, monitor and, as appropriate, modify growth plans in line with organizational strategies and targets
Support Parker division initiatives to maximize sales volume, introduce new services/products and exploit new routes to market, alongside the existing customer base.
Assure a sufficient project pipeline for the team to support growth
Maintain regular, open dialogue and communication with Parker divisions and other Sales Managers to drive the growth of the Parker product Ans service offering
Qualifications, Skills & Experience:
Technical understanding with an interest in sustainability and new technology
Good strategic understanding and ability
Strong leadership, coaching, and management skills at the international level and a strong cultural awareness
People orientation and a skilled and engaging teambuilder
Excellent communication skills in writing and verbally and with interpersonal communication skills as well as presentation skills
Fluency in a minimum of one Nordic language
Fluency in English, both written and spoken.
Experience from working in a similar Company.
