Sales Manager Europe to EMI Solutions AB
2024-09-06
Job description
Sales Manager Europe to EMI Solutions AB
EMIS is the global customer's best choice for delivering efficient EMI and EMC solutions across industries, applications and the frequency spectrum. With a robust global supply footprint across 8 industry segments, EMIS is continuously investing in technology and skill to deliver its promise of efficiency with seamless customer support.
EMIS is fast growing and currently expanding the business in the European market. The European headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden, where a warehouse has been set up to support the current and growing network.
This is an exciting opportunity for a technical savvy, customer centric, and solution-focused sales professional to join an expanding international team!
Responsibilities
As EMIS new Sales Manager Europe your goal will be to develop strong and trustful customer relationships with EMIS distribution networks and new clients as well as your EMIS colleagues. You will be responsible for the entire sales cycle, from first contact to processing new leads and customer visits, to final negotiations.
Key responsibilities:
Manage and support EMIS 's existing distribution network (e.g. customer visits, special quote support, facilitate technical training)
Recruit additional distribution partners in targeted markets
Develop new business opportunities (Spec-in products at customer engineering and purchasing/supply chain management)
Champion the requirements of European customers in cooperation with the factory/HQ in Bengaluru/Stockholm
Actively work with marketing activities in your markets, such as: exhibitions, trade shows, webinars and work shops
Report to the CEO of EMI Solution AB in Sweden
Qualifications
Several years of experience from selling electrical passive components to European industrial companies
Sound knowledge of EMC filters and/or other EMC technologies
Strong relationship management and networking abilities on different organizational levels
Ability to organize, prioritize and execute various activities and focus areas to maximize growth
Proactive and energetic approach
Willingness to travel regularly to visit distributors and new customers. Occasional visits to the EMIS factory in Bengaluru might be necessary
Home location is flexible within the EU region, preferably in Germany or Sweden
Fluency in English, oral and written. German is a plus.
About the company
EMI Solutions AB
About EMIS
EMI Solutions (EMIS) has been designing and manufacturing EMI filters for more than 40 years and is a global source for efficient EMI and EMC solutions across all industries, applications and the frequency spectrum. Products include EMI/EMC Components, Feedthrough Components, Power Quality, Military Grade Filters and Surge Protection.
EMIS is well established in India with over 1200+ standard EMC filters and the ability to provide customized solutions supported by in-house design and a 500 m2 accredited compliance laboratory.
Over the last couple of years this product offering has been extended into the wider Asian regions, where the uptake indicates that the range is both technically and commercially competitive.
Please learn more: https://emisglobal.com
Closing date for applications: September 29th
