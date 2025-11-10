Sales Manager Europe - Oceanbird
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-11-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
About Us
Wind helped us discover our planet, and now it can help us preserve it. Our vision is to provide wings for a shipping revolution, and we have two strong mother companies to back us up: Alfa Laval and Wallenius.
Would you like to contribute to this change, then join our fast-growing, highly competent and passionate team in Stockholm, Sweden. AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are developing wing sail technology for the global shipping market and are now looking for a Sales Manager to join our team.
The Role
As a Sales Manager, you will be responsible for driving sales of our newly developed wing sail solutions across key markets. You'll build and manage customer relationships from first contact to contract signing, working closely with technical, legal, and operational teams.
This is a hands-on commercial role with both strategic and operational responsibility - perfect for someone who thrives in a start-up environment and is excited to help shape the company's commercial foundation.
Key Responsibilities
*
Lead direct sales efforts across Europe and global key regions within the marine and shipping industry.
*
Bridge the gap between product and customer - turning technical insight into practical solutions.
*
Develop and execute commercial strategies for market entry and growth.
*
Negotiate complex terms & conditions, contracts, and partnership agreements.
*
Collaborate with engineering and product teams to align solutions with customer requirements.
*
Establish and maintain long-term relationships with shipowners, operators, and industry partners.
*
Represent the company at trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, and customer meetings worldwide.
*
Build and scale a professional sales process and pipeline management framework.
Who You Are
*
Proven experience in technical or industrial B2B sales, ideally within marine, energy, or renewable sectors.
*
Strong understanding of contract negotiation and commercial terms.
*
The ability to promote and convince customers of innovative technology - turning curiosity into commitment.
*
Resilience defines you - you thrive in a role where success comes through persistence, seeing every "no" as a step toward a "yes".
*
Entrepreneurial mindset - proactive, structured, and comfortable in a fast-evolving organization.
*
Self-driven and able to work independently while collaborating effectively across teams.
*
A global mindset, strong cultural awareness, and the flexibility to travel as needed.
*
Excellent communication and relationship-building skills.
*
Fluent in English; other European languages is a plus.
*
Based in Europe (preferably Stockholm, Sweden - other European locations may be considered for the right candidate).
What We Offer
*
A unique opportunity to help shape a pioneering product and company from the ground up.
*
A dynamic, international, and collaborative innovative work environment with colleagues who are passionate about engineering excellence and environmental innovation.
*
The chance to make a real impact on global sustainability in the maritime sector.
*
You'll join us at an exciting stage - we're growing, and that growth means real opportunities for you to shape your own path and take on more responsibility over time.
Join us in redefining the future of clean shipping.
Apply today and be part of a journey that truly makes a difference.
Learn more at Home - The Oceanbird
For more information, please contact
Jean-Charles Lecuyer, Global Sales Manager,
Regina Garcia Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
We review applications continuously. Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
#LI-RG1 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "f1aae8fb1a8c396d". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB Jobbnummer
9596860