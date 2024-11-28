Sales Finance Manager Northern Europe
Reporting to the Northern Europe CFO, the Northern Europe Sales Finance Manager navigates the complexities of regional financial planning and analysis, weaving together the Northern Europe regions to foster efficiency and strategic alignment. This role underscores the importance of insightful financial rigor and analytics to hone the company's business strategy amidst economic and competitive business landscapes.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Manage a small team to be able to perform outstanding inside a competing priorities and limited resources environment.
Bear full responsibility for the monthly financial cycle, juggling coordination, consolidation, and preparing presentations under time pressure with little room for error.
Take ownership of annual profit forecasts, next year's financial plans, and the 5-year strategic outlook.
Attempt to translate complex financial insights into actionable strategies.
Implement and monitor KPIs for multifaceted business groups and fluctuating priorities.
Conduct financial evaluations for new business development opportunities, providing in-depth analysis.
Integrate diverse data sources through advanced analytics and modelling tools.
Monitor and assess strategic decisions, advocating for continuous improvement in areas where change can be challenging.
Collaborate with stakeholders and peers while working to enhance data accuracy and relevance.
Drive efficiencies across Northern Europe in a landscape with operational streamlining and strategic alignment run in parallel.
Provide financial analysis and forecasting to support sales decisions, finding solutions when data could be incomplete or inconsistent.
QUALIFICATIONS
Master's in finance or related
At least 5 years of experience in a finance role, preferably supporting sales teams, with a proven ability to handle demanding workloads.
Strong leadership skills (on-site and remote), with a proactive approach to collaboration and driving organizational impact.
Solid foundation with significant experience in financial planning and analysis, preferably in multi-regional and multinational sectors.
Advanced proficiency in analytical tools, financial modelling, and forecasting.
Exceptional ability to translate financial metrics into strategic insights and actionable business improvements.
Willingness to travel occasionally, fostering strong relationships, and driving strategic initiatives across the countries in Northern Europe.
Strong interpersonal skills for managing frequent requests and explaining financial concepts to non-finance professionals. Proficiency in financial tools and platforms, including SAP (SAP S/4HANA, BW), Oracle Financials, and Anaplan.
Strong knowledge of business intelligence tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or Qlik Sense for data visualization and reporting. Advanced skills in Excel, including financial modelling, macros, and VBA.
Experience with predictive analytics tools like Python or R and SQL for data analysis.
Familiarity with CRM platforms (e.g., Salesforce) and ERP systems (e.g., SAP ERP or NetSuite).
Understanding of cloud-based data management tools (e.g., Snowflake, Google BigQuery).
Ability to multitask and work under pressure.
Excellent communication skills and interpersonal skills.
Experience with managing remote teams and stakeholders.
Fluent in both Swedish and English (verbal and written)
