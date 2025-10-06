Sales Executive (South Europe)

2025-10-06


Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Do you have proven experience in FMCG sales and want to be part of a purpose-driven company at the forefront of sustainable products? An international organization with headquarters in Stockholm is now looking for a Sales Executive to drive business growth in South Europe and New Markets within Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene. This is a unique opportunity to join a mission-led, entrepreneurial team and work internationally with business development, customer relations, and market expansion.

Location: Stockholm

Who we are looking for:

Sales Executive South Europe & New Markets

Responsibilities:

• developing and executing sales strategies within Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene categories;

• prospecting, building partnerships, and expanding distribution with new and existing retailers;

• negotiating contracts and managing customer relationships across South Europe and emerging markets;

• analysing market trends, pricing, and competition to shape local strategies;

• planning and coordinating in-person and digital marketing activities, including trade fairs and influencer collaborations;

• ensuring accurate customer information management across portals and systems;

• providing forecasts and quarterly business reviews to headquarters;

• representing the company at events and conferences to strengthen international profile.

Requirements:

• proven experience in sales within the FMCG sector, preferably in Baby Care or Feminine Hygiene;

• excellent negotiation and relationship management skills;

• fluency in French and English (both written and spoken);

• Master's degree in Business Administration or MSc in Engineering;

• strong analytical skills and proficiency with PowerBI, Google Analytics, Office 365, etc.;

• readiness to travel internationally up to 5-6 times per year;

• residency in Stockholm.

Your profile:

• analytical and business-oriented mindset with strong commercial focus;

• structured and pragmatic, with excellent problem-solving skills;

• strategic and relationship-building skills, able to engage stakeholders at all levels;

• high personal drive, initiative, and adaptability in changing environments;

• confident communicator, responsive and able to handle objections professionally.

What the employer offers:

• full-time permanent employment (after 6 months probation);

• international exposure and opportunity to drive growth in new markets;

• competitive working conditions and wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);

• standard office hours Monday-Friday, with international travel as part of the role.

