Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
Do you have proven experience in FMCG sales and want to be part of a purpose-driven company at the forefront of sustainable products? An international organization with headquarters in Stockholm is now looking for a Sales Executive to drive business growth in South Europe and New Markets within Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene. This is a unique opportunity to join a mission-led, entrepreneurial team and work internationally with business development, customer relations, and market expansion.
Location: Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Sales Executive South Europe & New Markets
Responsibilities:
• developing and executing sales strategies within Baby Care and Feminine Hygiene categories;
• prospecting, building partnerships, and expanding distribution with new and existing retailers;
• negotiating contracts and managing customer relationships across South Europe and emerging markets;
• analysing market trends, pricing, and competition to shape local strategies;
• planning and coordinating in-person and digital marketing activities, including trade fairs and influencer collaborations;
• ensuring accurate customer information management across portals and systems;
• providing forecasts and quarterly business reviews to headquarters;
• representing the company at events and conferences to strengthen international profile.
Requirements:
• proven experience in sales within the FMCG sector, preferably in Baby Care or Feminine Hygiene;
• excellent negotiation and relationship management skills;
• fluency in French and English (both written and spoken);
• Master's degree in Business Administration or MSc in Engineering;
• strong analytical skills and proficiency with PowerBI, Google Analytics, Office 365, etc.;
• readiness to travel internationally up to 5-6 times per year;
• residency in Stockholm.
Your profile:
• analytical and business-oriented mindset with strong commercial focus;
• structured and pragmatic, with excellent problem-solving skills;
• strategic and relationship-building skills, able to engage stakeholders at all levels;
• high personal drive, initiative, and adaptability in changing environments;
• confident communicator, responsive and able to handle objections professionally.
What the employer offers:
• full-time permanent employment (after 6 months probation);
• international exposure and opportunity to drive growth in new markets;
• competitive working conditions and wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag);
standard office hours Monday-Friday, with international travel as part of the role.
