Sales Director for prominent automotive client in Stockholm
Svensk Autorekrytering AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Svensk Autorekrytering AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-12-28Dina arbetsuppgifter
Are you a visionary leader with a passion for driving sales innovation in the automotive sector? Are you ready to steer our client's sales team towards unprecedented success? If so, we want to hear from you!
As Sales Director for our prominent client in Stockholm you are expected to lead and inspire a high-performing sales team, driving a culture of excellence and achievement.
Through your team in middle management you will provide clear guidance and foster a collaborative and motivated work environment.
You challenge conventional sales methodologies and identify new, unexplored avenues for revenue generation.
By thinking outside the box you develop and implement cutting-edge sales strategies that set our client apart in the market.
You will also collaborate closely with the CEO to forecast sales for the upcoming year and develop strategies to maximize market share and revenue.
Lastly you exhibit strong communicative strengths, articulating a clear vision and path forward to both the sales team and upper management.
You continuously promote an open and transparent communication culture, ensuring information flows seamlessly across all levels.
Din Profil
For this position we believe that you have:
• Proven track record of success in automotive sales leadership roles.
• Demonstrated ability to think innovatively and implement creative sales strategies.
• Exceptional leadership and team management skills.
• Strong communication and interpersonal abilities.
• Analytical mindset with a results-oriented approach.
• Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field.Om företaget
AutoExecutive is a separate business unit within Autorekrytering, specializing in recruiting senior positions within the automotive industry, with a focus on roles in management and the board of directors. Our AutoExecutive recruiters possess not only expertise in recruitment, evaluation, and testing but also have firsthand experience in holding senior executive positions such as Chairman of the Board, CEO, or COO.
Within AutoExecutive, we work, when necessary, across both industry borders and national borders to identify the strongest candidates tailored to the specific challenges, opportunities, and needs that your organization is facing
If you are ready to make a significant impact and lead our client's sales team into new frontiers, please submit your resume along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and outlining your vision for sales innovation in the automotive industry.
Kontaktuppgifter
All applications will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.
Join our client in shaping the future of automotive sales! Apply now and be a driving force in our client's success story Ersättning
Fast lön + provision Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "9186". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Svensk Autorekrytering AB
(org.nr 556683-9568), http://www.autorekrytering.se Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
8358039