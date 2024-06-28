Sales Director for North America Travel Retail (English & Mandarin Chinese)
2024-06-28
Position Overview: Niokko AB is seeking a highly skilled and knowledgeable Sales Director with extensive experience and connections in the duty-free industry. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic and results-driven individual, well-versed in duty-free retail operations, and possessing a deep understanding of international travel retail. Fluency in Mandarin Chinese is a requirement for this role, as the Sales Director will be responsible for engaging and conversing with Chinese buyers. As a Sales Director, you will play a pivotal role in expanding our business, fostering relationships with key stakeholders, and driving sales growth.
Responsibilities:
Utilize your extensive knowledge and connections within the duty-free industry to identify new business opportunities and potential clients.
Build and maintain strong relationships with operators, suppliers, and relevant industry professionals to enhance collaboration and business development efforts.
Provide expert advice and insights to clients on market trends, product selection, pricing strategies, and merchandising displays.
Conduct comprehensive market research and competitor analysis to identify areas for growth and potential product gaps.
Collaborate with the marketing team to develop targeted campaigns and promotional strategies to maximize sales
Develop and lead the sales team to ensure seamless execution of sales strategies and objectives.
Participate in industry events, trade shows, and conferences to network and represent our company as a duty-free expert.
Engage and converse with Chinese buyers fluently in Mandarin Chinese, addressing their inquiries, showcasing product offerings, and negotiating deals effectively.
Stay updated on duty-free regulations, industry developments, and global travel trends to adapt sales approaches accordingly.
Prepare and deliver persuasive sales presentations to potential clients, showcasing our product offerings and competitive advantages.
Provide regular reports and updates to the management team on sales performance, client feedback, and market insights.
Qualifications:
Proven track record (15+ years) as a Sales Director or in a sales leadership role within the duty-free industry.
In-depth knowledge of duty-free retail operations, global travel retail trends, and key players in the industry.
Established network and strong connections within the duty-free sector.
Fluency in Mandarin Chinese, both written and spoken, is a requirement.
Exceptional English communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities to identify opportunities and overcome challenges.
Self-motivated, proactive, and results-oriented individual with a passion for driving sales growth.
Willingness to travel domestically and internationally as required.
Working Conditions:
This position may involve travel to meet with clients, attend industry events, and explore duty-free locations.
If you have an extensive background in the duty-free industry, fluency in Mandarin Chinese, a proven track record in sales consultancy, and the passion to drive success in a dynamic environment, we encourage you to apply. Join our team and make a significant impact on our duty-free business expansion and growth.
To apply, please submit your updated resume, along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience, industry connections, Mandarin Chinese fluency, and achievements in the duty-free sales sector.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-28
E-post: niokkoab@gmail.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivare Niokko AB
