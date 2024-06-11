Sales Development Representative - Norway (40%)

Meet a Group international AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm
2024-06-11


We're thrilled that you're considering a career at Kindly! Here's everything you need to know about this job.

About Kindly

Kindly is a growing tech company of 50+ employees, working out of Oslo, Stockholm, and Copenhagen! We create chatbot solutions for businesses, particularly in the B2C sectors. We have over 140 incredible clients that include Norwegian, Elkjøp, and Helthjem, just to name a few. Our tech reaches over one million users every month and we handle thousands of messages every hour.


About our team

We are fun and down-to-earth. We are a talented team that works hard to deliver exceptional products that we are proud of. We value curiosity and collaboration. Together, we're developing a platform that takes online user experience to the next level!

What you'll do

As a Part Time Sales Development Representative (SDR) on the Sales Team, you are expected to work from one of our offices two days per week starting August 19th. Your job will be to:

Manage, nurture, and grow your pipeline by running your own prospecting initiatives

Maintain a minimum email and call volume to move your leads down the Sales funnel

Proactively seek new business opportunities in the Norwegian market

Manage, track, and report your daily activities and results using HubSpot, Salesloft, Cognism, and other tools

Partner with Account Executives to work the territory and succeed together

Stay up-to-date with Kindly's products and services

Participate and actively engage in ongoing training to learn new best practices and develop your skills in a revenue-driving role

Who you are

Possibly a Student in Business, Marketing, or Economy

Enthusiastic with a positive attitude and curious mindset

Have a passion for Sales and building relationships

Familiar with outbound prospecting via email and phone

Ambitious to meet and exceed targets

Willing to learn something new every day and be coached by our Sales experts

Fluent in Norwegian and English

You probably hate to lose

A natural-born team player, of course

The Kindly perks

Kindly offer a pleasant, inclusive, and creative workplace. We give our team both responsibility and trust, along with the opportunity to shape their own working day.

Career opportunities that provide professional and personal development

Large degree of professional freedom

Recognition of hard work and direct influence on our products

Modern offices, situated in Stockholm, Oslo & Copenhagen

Competitive salary and conditions

That's it for now. Good luck with your application process.

