Sales Development Representative - Norway (40%)
2024-06-01
We're thrilled that you're considering a career at Kindly! Here's everything you need to know about this job.
About Kindly
Kindly is a growing tech company of 50+ employees, working out of Oslo, Stockholm, and Copenhagen! We create chatbot solutions for businesses, particularly in the B2C sectors. We have over 140 incredible clients that include Norwegian, Elkjøp, and Helthjem, just to name a few. Our tech reaches over one million users every month and we handle thousands of messages every hour.
About our team
We are fun and down-to-earth. We are a talented team that works hard to deliver exceptional products that we are proud of. We value curiosity and collaboration. Together, we're developing a platform that takes online user experience to the next level!
What you'll do
As a Part Time Sales Development Representative (SDR) on the Sales Team, you are expected to work from one of our offices two days per week starting August 19th. Your job will be to:
Manage, nurture, and grow your pipeline by running your own prospecting initiatives
Maintain a minimum email and call volume to move your leads down the Sales funnel
Proactively seek new business opportunities in the Norwegian market
Manage, track, and report your daily activities and results using HubSpot, Salesloft, Cognism, and other tools
Partner with Account Executives to work the territory and succeed together
Stay up-to-date with Kindly's products and services
Participate and actively engage in ongoing training to learn new best practices and develop your skills in a revenue-driving role
Who you are
Possibly a Student in Business, Marketing, or Economy
Enthusiastic with a positive attitude and curious mindset
Have a passion for Sales and building relationships
Familiar with outbound prospecting via email and phone
Ambitious to meet and exceed targets
Willing to learn something new every day and be coached by our Sales experts
Fluent in Norwegian and English
You probably hate to lose
A natural-born team player, of course
The Kindly perks
Kindly offer a pleasant, inclusive, and creative workplace. We give our team both responsibility and trust, along with the opportunity to shape their own working day.
Career opportunities that provide professional and personal development
Large degree of professional freedom
Recognition of hard work and direct influence on our products
Modern offices, situated in Stockholm, Oslo & Copenhagen
Competitive salary and conditions
