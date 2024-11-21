Sales Consultant to Leading Search Engine Company in Stockholm
2024-11-21
We are seeking a talented and motivated Sales and Account Manager to join our client, a leading company in the digital marketing and technology space. This is an exciting opportunity to drive growth, develop strategic relationships, and lead impactful initiatives across diverse industries.
This is a consultancy opportunity, and we are seeking someone who can start the assignment ASAP and continue until September 2025.
Challenge
• Help develop customer strategy with multiple approaches, leveraging data on client performance against target, enabling longer-term opportunities.
• Identify and recommend new processes, procedures, and methods for sales strategy development and opportunity sizing with foresight to anticipate and address future needs.
• Navigate a diverse set of customers from multiple verticals/sub-verticals and proactively develop multiple approaches to pursue and close deals before setbacks occur.
• Lead a key cluster/region initiative by clearly defining scope and OKRs to drive impact outside of the core.
• Share best practices/sales strategy development, and proactively seek cross-market and global collaboration opportunities.
Responsibilities under the direction of Client Manager
• Account planning
Develop strategies and tactics for creating account plans in collaboration with internal stakeholders and adjust plans as appropriate.
• Build ad knowledge
Continuously build knowledge and stay current in the advertising environment and competitive landscape through required training and other resources, with the goal of becoming a thought leader.
• Customer relationship growth
Serve as a strategic partner to one or more customers to build, grow, and maintain high impact and long-lasting relationships with customers by understanding the clients opportunities and challenges. Share point of view on industry insights, consumer trends, and Client best practices to help strengthen and grow relationships.
• Customer relationship management for AE/AM roles
Serve as a strategic partner to one or more customers to manage and analyze customer interactions and data to improve customer service relationships, assist in customer retention, and drive sales growth.
• Joint business plan ownership
Create and own joint business plans for one or more customers based upon client business objectives to help create deeper relationships with key stakeholders, and ensure progress is being made against revenue goals.
• Navigate Client for customers
Act as the first point of contact for one or more customers/agencies around all key areas (e.g., training, product enhancement, global/regional campaigns). Drive cross-functional effort to identify, escalate, and solve customer issues.
• Network and communications
Develop a network with multiple functions locally. Help identify opportunities to collaborate internally to strengthen internal communication.
• Opportunity sizing
Help identify revenue and growth opportunities within the market and customer. Effectively coordinate with internal stakeholders to determine and drive the sales, revenue growth, potential of opportunities, and marketing efficiency, as well as the incremental investment recommended to achieve customer business outcomes.
• Pitching
Help craft and deliver solutions to customers and agencies to achieve customer business objectives and drive revenue growth for Client.
• Sales analytics interpretation
Draw interpretable insights from deep dives and data analysis, provide data-driven strategic and tactical recommendations to customers, partner teams, and leadership based on analyzes and utilize insights to influence others and drive change.
• Sales strategy development
Help identify customer business objectives and set sales strategies for specific markets and customers in collaboration with internal partners (e.g., account managers, product specialists) based on research and understanding of the customer.
• Share best practices and feedback
Drive sharing and scaling of successes, opportunities for improvement, best practices, and learnings internally and externally as appropriate (e.g., case studies, industry events, training contributions).
Skills/experience/education:
• Strong consultative skills to understand and address stakeholder needs.
• Proven ability to analyze data and provide actionable insights.
• Expertise in sales strategy, opportunity sizing, and pipeline management.
• Experience influencing and collaborating with diverse teams and senior stakeholders.
• Solid understanding of industry trends and customer business models.
• Effective communication and presentation skills.
Interested?
