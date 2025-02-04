Sales Assistant for The Lee Company Scandinavia (Part-Time)
Poolia AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Poolia AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Botkyrka
, Sollentuna
, Tyresö
eller i hela Sverige
Location: Spånga, Stockholm
Employment Type: Part-time, Consultant Assignment
Duration: 3 months, with good potential for permanent employment.
We are looking for a proactive and detail-oriented Sales Assistant to support our sales team in achieving their goals. In this role, you will be responsible for managing customer accounts, handling administrative tasks, and ensuring smooth sales operations. You will play a key role in the entire order process-from quotations to invoicing-while providing excellent customer service. This position is ideal for a well-organized individual who thrives in a fast-paced sales environment.
Responsibilities
• Provide administrative support to the sales team.
• Manage the full order process in Visma Administration, including:
• Creating quotations and processing orders
• Handling purchases from our factory and receiving shipments
• Sending order confirmations to customers
• Coordinating deliveries, packaging, and transport bookings
• Managing invoicing and payment reminders
• Monitoring and maintaining stock levels
• Maintain and update customer records in Visma.
• Respond to customer inquiries, resolve issues, and provide timely support.
• Coordinate with the supply chain to ensure product availability.
• Stay informed about company products, services, and promotions to assist sales efforts.
• Support sales events, trade shows, and promotional activities.
• Answer phone calls and manage the company's switchboard.
• Purchase and manage office supplies.
Your profile
• High school diploma or equivalent; a degree in business, marketing, or a related field is a plus.
• Previous experience in sales, customer service, or administrative roles is preferred.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) and Visma software.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
• Excellent organizational abilities with a talent for multitasking and prioritization.
• A proactive attitude with a willingness to learn and adapt.
• Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment.
• Proficiency in English (spoken and written).
If you are an enthusiastic, detail-oriented professional looking to contribute to a dynamic sales team, we encourage you to apply!
About the organisation
This is a consultant assignment with The Lee Company, the leading supplier of small hydraulic components, offering the chance to work in a dynamic and innovative environment. You'll collaborate with a dedicated team within a global organization, making a tangible impact on our industry.
The consultant role is suitable for those who want to quickly gain broad experience. We offer you the opportunity to work at popular workplaces with well-known brands where you can develop your skills and enhance your CV. You will thrive as a consultant if you are seeking a world of exciting assignments and new professional networks. By your side, you will have your consultant manager who acts as a sounding board and supports you in succeeding in your assignments. We want you to feel good and enjoy your time with us at Poolia. Therefore, we offer you a wellness allowance, discounts at various fitness facilities, and regularly organize social activities. Naturally, your employment at Poolia is covered by collective agreements, insurance, occupational pension, and occupational health care.
Selection and interviews are ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Welcome with your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "73175". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Poolia AB
(org.nr 556426-7655), http://www.poolia.se Arbetsplats
Poolia Office Professionals AB Kontakt
Louise Waerner louise.waerner@poolia.se 072-077 41 55 Jobbnummer
9143879