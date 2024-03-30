Sales and Marketing Support Manager to Ex-Change Parts
2024-03-30
Do you want to work at a growing company in an international market and within an exciting industry? At Ex-Change Parts, you'll have the opportunity to work in a diverse position in a familiar environment alongside dedicated colleagues. Don 't miss out on this unique opportunity!
About Ex-Change Parts
Ex-Change Parts is today one of the industry leaders in aftermarket helicopter parts distribution and have been in the business for 25 years. They specialize in helicopter support and offer a broad range of products for sale and exchange and related services on the Airbus & Leonardo models. This to more than 2000 customers worldwide including most major helicopter operators and maintenance organizations. The 4 000 square meter warehouse holds more than 70 000-line items that with quick RFQ response time, well documented parts, competitive pricing and expedite delivery, Ex-Change Parts can meet the most demanding customer needs in the market.
Ex-Change Parts ' headquarter is located in Stockholm. They have a hybrid working policy and work 3 days from the office.
The team & role
The company have 25 employees and have an international vibe. You will join a team (today of 6 people, 5 in Stockholm and 1 in Singapore) that is passionate and customer focused.
We are now looking for you who will join the Sales Department as a Sales and Marketing Support. You will be responsible for order management for all external customers as well as supporting Ex-Change Parts' internal sales department.
As a Sales and Marketing Support, you will be the point of contact for our external marketing agency. Following a rebranding initiative, you will act as the coordinator, responsible for ordering and, if necessary, modifying marketing materials for the sales team. Additionally, you will lead the efforts related to exhibitions, and similar events. You create presentations for Sales Account Managers with the aim of streamlining the sales process.
About you
We are looking for you who have:
Experience in sales support.
You are accustomed to working in a support function, yet you possess an analytical and proactive approach.
Navigating CRM systems comes easily to you, as it is a part of structured and preparatory sales work.
You have a natural ability to express yourself verbally and writing in both Swedish and English.
To be successful in the role of Sales and Marketing Support, you need drive and curiosity to acquire knowledge about aviation industry and our products. As an individual, you are structured and can effortlessly switch between various tasks. You thrive best when supporting in a results-oriented environment.
We look forward to your application!
We are actively reviewing candidates and will proceed with interviews and assessments shortly. We encourage you to apply.
The recruitment process is handled by Ed:Za. If you have any questions or concerns related to the position or process, you are warmly welcome to contact us at charlotte.hoffstrom@edzagroup.se
