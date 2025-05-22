Safety engineer for a company in the railway industry!
If you have a background in programming and software safety, there is now a very exciting opportunity to grow into the role of Safety Assurance Engineer. In this role, you will have the chance to assess software safety while contributing to the growing global transport industry and a greener future!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role as Safety Assurance Engineer, you will become part of a green company that contributes every day to a more sustainable world. The company develops, manufactures, and maintains transport solutions such as high-speed trains, subways, and trams. It also provides signaling systems, digital mobility solutions, and infrastructure for public transportation worldwide.
In this role, you will work closely with software and assess whether it is safe. A large part of the role involves analyzing products when new implementation requirements arise. You won't be writing code yourself, but it is important that you have an understanding of coding in order to interpret requirements and collaborate effectively with developers.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Assess the safety of the software
• Conduct analyses of the products based on requirements for new implementations
• Providing cost and schedule estimates
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• you who have completed post-secondary education in computer science or a related field at a minimum of a bachelor's degree level
• has a good understanding of programming.
• has experience with embedded systems.
• has experience with Linux.
It is meritorious if you have
• experience of C.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Social
• Intellectually curious
• Communicative
Our recruitment process
