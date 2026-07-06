Russian speaking babysitter / rysktalande barnvakt/ i Stockholm
Solidum Sverige AB / Vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla vårdbiträdes- och personlig assistentsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Solidum Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Danderyd
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Solidum Sverige AB/Barnakademin has been providing families with high-quality childcare services since 2008. We offer creative childcare in Swedish and specialize in bilingual babysitting services.
Who We're Looking For:
Part-time job seekers, ideally students with a genuine interest in childcare
Responsible, creative, and social candidates
Candidates looking for a long-term commitment, preferably at least 6 months
Native or fluent Russian speakers, with good English or Swedish skills
Someone who can help with preschool pickup once a week
About the Position:
A lovely family living in Stockholm
Two children: 5 years and 2 years old
Help is needed once a week with preschool pickup from 16:30
Each shift is approximately 2.5–3 hours
The walk from the preschool to the family's home takes around 20 minutes
The family speaks Russian and also Swedish or English at home
What We Offer:
A dynamic part-time role with the possibility to work with more families
Competitive starting salary
Comprehensive written references after completing your time with us
Close contact and support from our office
A great community of fellow babysitters
Commitment:
We prioritize building long-term relationships and are looking for candidates who are available for at least 6 months.
Apply Today!
If you feel like you are the right fit for this role, apply now in either English or Swedish. We look forward to welcoming you to the Barnakademin family! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Solidum Sverige AB
(org.nr 559007-2590), https://barnvaktistockholm.se/jobba_som_barnvakt Arbetsplats
Barnakademin Jobbnummer
9994040