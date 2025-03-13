Room Stylist extra/vid behov - Clarion Hotel Sea U
About Clarion Hotel: Clarion Hotel® is not just a hotel chain; it's an immersive experience that combines Scandinavian hospitality with a touch of premium. Our team members are not merely employees; they are an integral part of the Clarion experience. We pride ourselves on delivering on personality, passion, and we always strive for perfection. Join us in shaping the future of hospitality!
Clarion Hotel® is part of Strawberry.
Make every stay a masterpiece
At Clarion Hotel Sea U, we're redefining premium hospitality with urban sophistication, high standards, and an atmosphere that's both vibrant and welcoming. We're looking for a Room Stylist who knows that every unforgettable stay begins with a great first impression and carries through every interaction.
As a member of our Style Department you play a vital role in ensuring guest comfort and satisfaction. Your attention to detail in maintaining clean and well-appointed rooms directly impacts our guests' overall experience. We're looking for a dedicated individual to join our team and contribute to our department's success.
What you'll be doing:
• Clean and maintain guest rooms and public areas to the highest standards
• Ensure all amenities are replenished and in working order
• Respond to guest requests and address any concerns promptly
• Collaborate with the housekeeping team to ensure efficient workflow and high standards
• Contribute to our team's success in guest satisfaction, employee satisfaction, and financial goals
This is a permanent / temporary position with a start date to be agreed upon. The position requires working varied shifts, including evenings and weekends
Is this you?
• You are thorough and attentive to detail with a strong work ethic
• You are precise and accurate in your work
• You are reliable and punctual with a positive attitude
• You are comfortable working independently and as part of a team
• You are able to work in a physically active role, involving bending, lifting, and standing for extended periods
Bonus points for:
• Previous experience in housekeeping or cleaning
• Knowledge of cleaning products and techniques
• A proactive approach and a willingness to go the extra mile
• [insert qualities or skills that you are currently looking for to complement your existing team]
• We value the power of diversity within Strawberry. Different backgrounds, experiences, and ideas create a unique and inspiring work environment
Why join Clarion & Strawberry?
At Clarion, you're part of a brand that combines the best of urban style and premium quality, and that commitment extends to our team. Here's what you'll enjoy:
• A fast-paced, inspiring work environment where your contributions are valued
• Opportunities to grow and develop within the dynamic Strawberry group
• Staff discounts and friends & family rates across our 200+ hotels
Four complimentary hotel nights each year
• A 25% discount on food and beverages at our restaurants and bars
• Exclusive deals on experiences, travel, shopping, and more
• [insert any local benefits you might have]
About Strawberry
Strawberry is not just any company in the hotel industry - we're a rebel, with a warm beating heart. Strawberry is a portal to a world of more than 251 hotels, 120 restaurants and 20 spas, where we create thousands of experiences every day. Strawberry is built on our core values: energy, courage and enthusiasm. Our team of 20,000 skillful individuals from more than 166 countries is what makes us grow.
Ready to make an impact?
