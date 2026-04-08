Role: Laboratory Engineer (Type: full-time permanent position)
Rivus AB / Laborantjobb / Göteborg Visa alla laborantjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-08
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Join Rivus Batteries on our mission to develop the world's most sustainable battery chemistry. We're a growing startup developing organic electrolytes for flow batteries, and we're looking for a laboratory engineer to help us accelerate the transition to sustainable, large-scale energy storage. This is a key role for someone who is experienced in practical organic flow battery testing. You'll be joining a tight-knit team focused on progress and real-world deployment.
About Rivus
Rivus Batteries is a Swedish startup developing aqueous organic flow battery electrolytes to deliver stationary energy storage at lower cost and climate footprint than today's battery systems. Our electrolytes are based on widely available elements - we believe this is crucial for sustainably covering the growing global demand for energy storage capacity.
Following years of academic research, we're now in our third year of commercialization - with R&D and scaling up at the heart of everything we do. We are relentlessly working on optimizing our electrolyte formulation, collaborating with chemical suppliers to scale up production, and preparing for customer pilot installations.
We are a mission-driven tech startup, committed to holistic care for the environment and corporate responsibility on all levels.
About the job
We are looking for a Laboratory Engineer who will take part in our laboratory scale organic flow battery testing.
You will work closely with R&D scientists in performing battery testing experiments, which will involve preparing and handling chemical materials, assembling electrochemical cells, assembling and troubleshooting lab-scale flow battery test rigs, as well as setting up different types of sensors and data acquisition systems. The work will also involve reporting and analysis of battery cycling results. Additionally, other routine laboratory work will also be conducted, including maintenance of laboratory equipment and general laboratory upkeep.
About you
We're looking for an experienced scientist in the field of organic flow batteries with a passion for practical laboratory work.
• Requirements:
• MSc in a relevant field (Renewable energy, Chemistry or Chemical Engineering)
• Strict requirement: Proven laboratory scale experience in organic flow battery testing
• Electrochemistry experience
• Proficiency with electrochemical techniques (battery cycling, cyclic voltammetry, electrochemical impedance spectroscopy).
• Strong analytical skills and a collaborative, self-driven attitude, grounded in an engineering mindset.
What we offer:
• Competitive salary with performance-based stock options vesting
• 5 weeks paid vacation + 5 bridge days annually
• A high-impact role in a climate-critical technology
• Daily collaboration with experienced scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs
• Exposure to research and industrial partners and early customers
• Hands-on experience in a fast-growing deep tech startup
• A warm and inclusive team culture grounded in purpose and pragmatism Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08
E-post: hello@rivus-batteries.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rivus AB
(org.nr 559193-1109)
Medicinaregatan 8 B (visa karta
)
413 90 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
VD
Cedrik Wiberg cedrik@rivus-batteries.com +46 763 39 48 18 Jobbnummer
9842471