Role for International/EU Students (SEK 2000 to SEK 10000) Part-time
2026-02-10
Please, read the ad carefully before applying.
Vacancies: 4 positions
Location: Remote (with once a week meetings in Central Stockholm)
Compensation: SEK 2,000-10,000/month (Decided based on hourly contribution and for sales roles may include commission)
About:
BøthOfUs (founded 2016, Stockholm) provides training to youth, communities development, innovation hubs, co-working places, SMEs and builds digital tools, runs international projects with funds from UN, EU, and global institutions.
More info : https://www.bothofus.org/https://bothofus.se/
About the role :
To organise and assist in
1) Organising workshops for stakeholders such as universities, student unions, associations, private organisations, celebrities.
2) To be assistant in providing training and also be able to provide zoom training to different stakeholders of BøthOfUs
3) Must be able to do market Research & Innovation, be creative.
4) To perform the role of managerial Assistant
5) To perform business development
Who We're Looking For
Be able to work 4 to 10 hours/week
Current university/VET - Vocation school (Diploma) students
Interest in working part-time or on assignment basis.
Knowledge of at least one EU language is a plus.
Be able to travel to other EU countries
Be able to treat stake holder inclusive, irrespective of the country, ethnicity, mobility - We work with lot of international stakeholders.
Important Notes
Please apply only if you are a student as the role needs current student who can understand and train other students and student organisations.
The job is exclusive for students also to support students economically by providing job opportunities under union of skills framework to build better future for EU.
Do not reapply, if you applied to BøthOfUs within the last 3 months and were not selected.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted due to limited capacity, we hope this is understandable.
Submit your interest here, if you agree to above conditions - https://forms.gle/ea5xE7FuCAMQuMwX6
