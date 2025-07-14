Risk Manager, Risk Management - Banking and Investment Products
Swedbank AB / Bankjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla bankjobb i Sundbyberg
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a Risk Professional passionate about Banking and Investment Products? Are you able to accurately assess the holistic risk landscape and to promote a sound risk culture across Swedbank Group Product & Advice If yes, this role could be something for you.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Strategic short and long-term regulatory and operational risk oversight planning and management. In collaboration with senior management set strategy, direction, methodology, policies, and guidelines for regulatory activities including establishing administrative procedures to ensure adherence to policies.
Maintain and develop risk management knowledge to serve as a subject matter expert and central point of contact for risk management advice.
Advice, train and support managers and employees in risk management and Banking and Investment Products risk matters to increase risk awareness.
Provide support to regulatory, compliance and operational risk projects and initiatives including project management, thought leadership, and identification and resolution of potential issues.
Participate in Group Products and Advice's response to regulatory findings and provide expertise, consultation, and advice to business units during assessments and audits.
What is needed in this role: Previous experience in the field of Risk Management and/or Banking and Investment Products, minimum 5-10 years
Skilled in identifying, assessing, and strategically managing risks across the organisation
Advanced understanding of relevant laws, regulations, and compliance requirements to guide organisational policy and practice
Advanced knowledge in key risk frameworks with proficiency in utilising risk management systems like GRC tools to drive organisational risk strategy
Proficient understanding of risk management tasks, including incident management processes, with authority to coordinate and document comprehensive responses effectively
Presence and ability to influence at all levels across the organisation
Critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, strong analytical skills, high attention to detail and ability to work under pressure
A team player and used to work cross-functionally
Motivated individual with outstanding record of professional achievement
A master's or bachelor's degree in science, business, finance, law, or other related fields
Excellent verbal, written, presentational, and interpersonal communication skills
High level of English and Swedish proficiency (both written and spoken)
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of an international team of risk and regulatory professionals, who are jointly delivering on a wide range of complex demands spanning process, product, technology and overall regulatory expectations, maximizing customer value while enabling our low-risk targets." Jonas Kihlgren, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 15.08.2025. Location:Stockholm, Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Jonas Kihlgren
We want to inform you that the selection process may begin after the summer holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
#LI-Hybrid
#LI-SW1 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Jonas Kihlgren jonas.kihlgren@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9428049