Rheumatology Specialist, Department of Medicine, Kristianstad
Region Skåne, Centralsjukhuset Kristianstad / Läkarjobb / Kristianstad Visa alla läkarjobb i Kristianstad
2025-01-03
, Bromölla
, Sölvesborg
, Hässleholm
, Östra Göinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Region Skåne, Centralsjukhuset Kristianstad i Kristianstad
, Hässleholm
, Lund
, Ystad
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Gör skillnad. Varje dag.
Make a difference. Every day.
Centralsjukhuset in Kristianstad is the main emergency hospital for north-east Skåne. The hospital offers emergency care around the clock, provided by qualified and committed healthcare professionals. Centralsjukhuset Kristianstad combines the resources of a large hospital with the intimacy and camaraderie of a smaller hospital. The hospital offers patients in its catchment area healthcare with short waiting times within all specialist fields.
We number about 2,600 employees. The rheumatology section of the Department of Medicine in Kristianstad has an opening for a rheumatology specialist. Our operations encompass extensive outpatient care, handling some 3,700 doctor's appointments a year, day care treatment for infusion therapy, and inpatient care at the Department of Medicine. We are a close-knit group of doctors who discuss difficult cases together, in close collaboration with colleagues at the University Hospital in Lund. In addition, we regularly conduct ward rounds with other specialists (i.e. renal and pulmonary medicine), contributing to the multidisciplinary care of the most severely ill patients.
Our section is currently staffed by four specialist doctors. We are proud of our well-structured rheumatology team comprised of nurses, physiotherapists, occupational therapist and a counsellor. Teamwork is a given model in the care of rheumatology patients within our day-to-day operations, and we hold joint meetings, development days and lectures for the entire team. Publiceringsdatum2025-01-03Arbetsuppgifter
As a specialist in our section, you will be part of our group of doctors staffing the rheumatology clinic and day care treatment. We work in cross-disciplinary teams wherein you collaborate with the other staff at the clinic. Your duties will also include supervising doctors undergoing their specialist training. If you are a specialist in internal medicine, you may be required to work on-call as well. Kvalifikationer
To enjoy working here, you need to be a team player. You consider a good bedside manner a given and you embrace Region Skånes core values: to be welcoming, driven, considerate and respectful. Since we are keen to find the right person, we place a great emphasis on personal chemistry. Recruitment to this position is done through a continuous selection process and we look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible!
We welcome any applicant who is a licenced rheumatology specialist qualified to work within the Swedish healthcare system. Swedish language skills equivalent to at least level C1 of the Council of Europes level ratings is a requirement. In this recruitment, we are also open to any applicant who is a rheumatology specialist trained within the EU/EEA with a genuine interest in relocating to and working in Kristianstad, Sweden. A Swedish medical licence is required to practice medicine in Sweden. To be issued with a Swedish medical licence, you must be able to demonstrate the necessary language skills in Swedish, Danish or Norwegian.
You can demonstrate your language skills in Swedish (or Danish or Norwegian) with a certificate showing that you have successfully completed:
• Swedish at level C1 as per the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, CEFRL;
• Swedish 3 or Swedish as a Second Language 3; or
• another course or test qualifying you for university studies.
If you do not yet speak Swedish but are genuinely interested in learning the language, the employer can offer language training up to level C1. Until you can be issued a Swedish medical licence and a certificate recognising your specialist training, you may have to be employed as a physician associate (level B2) in the interim.
If relocating to Sweden, the employer can offer assistance in the shape of, for example, help finding accommodation and, if appropriate, the presentation of preschools/schools for any accompanying children.
ÖVRIGT
Region Skåne exists to ensure that the residents of Skåne are healthy and believe in the future. Through collaboration and comprehensive care, we create the best possible conditions for a healthy life in Skåne within business, public transport, culture, health and medical care. Together, we make life possible. At https://www.skane.se/ledigajobb
you can see the current stage of the recruitment process and the number of applicants for each opening at Region Skåne. Staffing and recruitment agencies and salespeople: We are not interested in direct contact from staffing and recruitment agencies or the purchase of additional advertising space. Ersättning
Enligt avtal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "C227693". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Region Skåne
(org.nr 232100-0255) Arbetsplats
Region Skåne, Centralsjukhuset Kristianstad Kontakt
Helene Holmer, Enhetschef för läkare Helene.I.Holmer@skane.se 044-309 18 53 Jobbnummer
9086469