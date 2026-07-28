Revenue Operations Manager for a Cybersecurity company in Stockholm!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Our client is transitioning from traditional outbound methods to a modern, AI-driven commercial engine. Join a dynamic team in Stockholm where you will bridge the gap between sales and marketing to scale global operations through automation.
About the role
Our client is a fast-growing, innovative European cybersecurity SaaS company specializing in Next-Gen Vulnerability Management. They empower organizations globally to proactively discover, analyze, and remediate security weaknesses across their entire IT infrastructure, cloud environments, and human risk factors.
They are currently at an exciting inflection point. Having successfully scaled their growth through traditional outbound methods, they are now building an inbound scalable engine alongside it. They are not looking to simply add headcount; they are focused on building true leverage—unlocking the full potential of their existing team and tech stack through automation, data-driven systems and modern Revenue Operations.
As a Revenue Operations Manager (RevOps Manager), you will operate the commercial engine by automating manual workflows and optimizing the tech stack. Reporting to the Marketing Director and working closely with the COO and Sales Directors, you will empower the sales team to focus on high-value interactions through smart systems and data-driven insights. You will be responsible for scaling both outbound and inbound through automated and measurable systems with the misson to get full value from the tools they have, make their work visible and repeatable and upskill the traditional team to work smarter. You will also be working hand-in-hand with their HubSpot owner to transform their CRM into an active, data-driven engine that directly drives commercial activity. This includes designing, implementing, and optimizing prospecting processes and tools to effectively source and qualify net-new accounts, ensuring a steady pipeline of untapped market opportunities rather than solely managing existing CRM data.
You are offered
A flexible hybrid work environment, minimum 5 weeks of vacation, group training with your coworkers and 5.000 SEK on wellness substitution, as well as a summer slowdown which includes a 7h workday during week 28-32.
Monthly after-works and get together for social activities, as well as events, trips abroad, and much more.
A foundational role where you can shape the future of a growing scale-up and make real impact on their journey as well as make a difference in making the world a safer place.
The possibility to work alongside several of Europe's most prominent entrepreneurs within cyber security.
To join at a real growth stage with a new CEO, fresh momentum, and the room to make your mark. And to be a part of a founder-led, privately held company with 1,500+ customers and big European ambitions.
Work tasks
As their Revenue Operations Manager (RevOps Manager) will act as the operational backbone for sales and marketing, turning the tech stack into a high-performance engine while fostering a culture of automation and data visibility across the organization. This position will be a key role in the organisation and you will get the opportunity to optimize, automate and transform how the commercial team operations from end to end.
On the infrastructure side, you will design, build, and own their in-house outbound sequences. This includes actively implementing AI to automate, building dashboards to Sales and Marketing and train and upskill the commercial team on how to leverage these modern, AI-driven workflows to work smarter, while documenting clear processes and playbooks to ensure the team operates consistently and efficiently as we scale.
Configure idle automations to extract full value from current tools, and collaborate with the HubSpot owner to turn the CRM into an activity-driven engine.
Build and own in-house outbound sequences across email and dialers, while actively applying AI to remove manual effort from research, personalization, and workflows.
Create unified Sales and Marketing dashboards to make outbound activity, campaigns, and pipeline velocity fully measurable and predictable.
Evaluate, recommend, and operate new commercial tooling as we grow, taking full ownership of the integration layer.
Coach a traditional commercial team on modern, AI-driven workflows and document clear process playbooks to ensure operational consistency as we scale.
We are looking for
3+ years of experience with similar responsibility, such as RevOps, Sales Ops, Marketing Ops, or a hands-on commercial operations role.
Experience in working with a B2B SaaS Sales or Marketing team, preferably in a start-up or scale-up enviroment.
Strong HubSpot skills and experience of working with AI and automation tools
Fluency in English
It is meritorious if you have
Proficiency with tools like Sales Navigator, Clay, Lusha, or Apollo
Experience implementing AI-driven workflows in a commercial setting
Previous experience working in a fast-paced scale-up or startup environment
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Change oriented
Optimistic
Goal oriented
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "N20XMA". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10014150