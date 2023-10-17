Retail Project Lead (2 Years Contract) - Kista | Start Asap
2023-10-17
Overall Role Description
The purpose of the Retail Project Lead is to play a vital role in the Retail Management team to further market Samsung as the leading brand in the Nordic Retail environment. The position is placed in a strong and agile team that collaborates with a lot of different stakeholders across the different departments and offices around the world. The Retail team within Samsung MX is placed in the Marketing organization.
The retail team is responsible for the Nordic planning and execution in regards to all products in the MX Universe regarding concept training and execution. Therefore, previous experience in GTM (Go-To Market) planning is preferred. The position also includes budget responsibility, reporting to both South Korean HQ as well as European Office.
The right candidate is open to work with a lot of Ad-Hoc tasks and to support the other team members to succeed in their daily tasks.
Overall this is a position where the right candidate while bring valid retail experience to the team but also open to learn more and develop together. No other
Main tasks
• Leading retail projects with multiple stakeholders (internal and external).
• Responsible for following up with vendors and retail partners.
• Leading cross-functional/departmental projects
• Support the retail team in various ad-hoc tasks.
• Main point in contact for GTM planning for the retail team.
• Structure and analyze retail/sales data.
Desirable skills
• Experience working in Excel and PowerPoint
• Confident in leading multiple projects simultaneously.
• A strong negotiator.
• Flexible mindset.
• Structured and able to prioritize.
• Good presentation skills.
• English is mandatory. Other Nordic languages are favorable.
• Driver's license (Mandatory).
Information
• Salary: 38.000 - 43.000 SEK/month
• Contract: 2 years or until further notice
• Vacation: 6 weeks, no overtime pay
• Notice period: 2 months, mutual
Application
Submit your CV and a brief presentation of how you feel your experience matches the role description. Now time to waste, we are interviewing for the role on an ongoing basis
