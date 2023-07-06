Retail Marketing Coordinator - Lindt & Sprüngli (Nordic) AB
2023-07-06
This is a unique opportunity to join one of the most renowned leading international FMCG brands that has delivered substantial growth consistently over the last 15 years in the Nordic markets. The position is a full time, permanent position based at the Nordic headquarter in Solna/Stockholm. The role is reporting to Head of Retail Lindt & Sprüngli (Nordic) AB.
Take the opportunity to join a successful business with a family feel and a wealth of opportunities for growth - both in your professional and personal life. At Lindt, we are constantly expanding and have the possibility to provide you with international experiences. And don't forget all that chocolate!
Main Responsibilities
As the Retail Marketing Coordinator you will be responsible for the assortment strategy for the Direct-to-consumer channels and to develop promotional activities in order to fulfill the commercial plans. Furthermore, you will be responsible for the execution of campaigns in our physical stores and supporting the e-Shop manager with regards to online campaigns. You will work in close cooperation with the Nordic marketing and Supply teams. Your tasks will include:
Assortment management
• Analysis of assortment and consumer needs in order to identify gaps for permanent, seasonal and our limited-edition products.
• Financial management of our assortment (KPI tracking)
• Owner of the D2C new product development process.
Promotion planning
• Planning campaigns (both local and globally planned campaigns)
• Volume forecast on promotional items.
• Packaging development to enhance premium gifting and self - consumption.
Visual Merchandising
• Design Visual Merchandising according to campaigns.
• Plan materials and guide production process within financial frameworks.
• Execution of VM guidelines in our physical stores.
Your profile
We are looking for a dedicated and ambitious person with a commercial mindset who is autonomous as well as takes initiative and has a strong drive. You are a team player with lots of positive energy. To succeed in this role, you have strong analytical skills and are well-structured and organized. You have a good ability to communicate verbally and in writing with a habit of giving presentations.
You have a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with marketing or VM focus and 2-3 years of experience within Retail.
You should be proficient in MS Office and are fluent in Swedish and English on a business level.
The company is built on true entrepreneurship. This allows the employees to enjoy a high degree of freedom in terms of decision making but at the same time sets high demands on accepting responsibility for the assigned position. We shape our own future.
Last but not least, we think you understand and appreciate the beauty of premium. We take great pride in our brands and in our products, and we care for the details as we know they matter.
Is this the next step for you? The position is a permanent full-time employment with start as soon as possible or by agreement.
For questions contact Jakob Hemvik, jakob.hemvik@storesupport.se
, +46 707 949 950.
About Lindt has delighted chocolate lovers all over the world since 1845. During the 175 years of Lindt & Sprüngli's existence, the company has produced chocolate and chocolate related products. Nothing else. Generations of thrilled, imaginative, enthusiastic, and inventive employees have built the company to what it is today: the world's leading producer of premium chocolate. Within the last 15 years, Lindt has succeeded reshaping the chocolate market in the Nordics. From having been a niche player, Lindt has quickly grown into the 2nd biggest supplier in the chocolate tablets & pralines market in Sweden and is one of the fastest growing chocolate companies in the rest of the region. By far, we consider Lindt to be the most shining star within the premium chocolate category.www.lindt.se
