Retail Associate - Lynk & Co Club Stockholm
Lynk & Co International AB / Butikssäljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla butikssäljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lynk & Co International AB i Stockholm
, Gotland
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Picturing a car showroom? Think again. Lynk & Co is not another car brand, it's a different one. Our clubs are the center of our community and alongside our product offer, it is a place where people can meet, grab a cup of coffee, and be inspired. And for this, we're looking for a super motivated Retail Associate to join our crew in Stockholm.
In this role, you will be responsible for providing the best possible experience to our customers! The position is temporary from July 2024 to End of December 2024.
As Retail Associate you will
Welcome the visitors with a big smile and provide the absolute best customer experience
Advise customers by giving expert product advice and making them feel at home
Actively contribute to the achievement of monthly sales and delivery targets
Execute customer test drives
Execute car deliveries
Ensure that the club look & feel is always at its best, kept nice and neat
Assist with club events, ensuring that the experiences for our customers are executed professional
What you should have
You like people and are service oriented, social, and patient
Whoever walks into our club, with whatever question, you make them feel welcome: you are empathetic and know how to engage
You get energy from working in a team and your colleagues can count on you
You know what it means to be a host
Your communication skills are fluent in Swedish and great in English
Good if you have a background from retail or hospitality. And nice if you are interested in automotive
You of course have a driving license
Working for Lynk & Co
Want to learn more about working for Lynk & Co and what we offer? Read more via this link:Why Lynk & Co - Lynk & Co (lynkco.com)
Our recruitment process
We work with a competence based framework. You apply by submitting your LinkedIn-profile or CVwritten in English and answering a few questions.
Our selection will primarily look at acquired competencies and skills.
To help us place the right people in the right role, we believe in science-based and fair assessment methods. Therefore, as part of our recruitment process, we use psychometric assessments from Alva Labs to help us increase our hiring success by identifying the candidates that are most likely to thrive and be successful in the role.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com
Tolearn more about us, checkoutourwebsiteand follow us onLinkedInandFacebook. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lynk & Co International AB
(org.nr 559151-8161), https://www.lynkco.com Arbetsplats
Lynk & Co Kontakt
Bijal Bakhda bijal.bakhda@lynkco.com Jobbnummer
8731474