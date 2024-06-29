Responsible Gaming Team
2024-06-29
Paf focuses on creating exciting, everyday entertainment that lasts. They lead the way in the industry where responsible gaming is the company's backbone and they are united by the ambition to make a difference in the gaming industry. They strive for a long-term sustainable business and care about their employees, customers, and society; All profit goes to charity.
"From day one our vision and strategies have been aligned with generating long-term sustainable profit to support the society. That's the sole reason we exist."
We are now looking for a skilled and self-going Java developer to join their Integration team, could that be you?
OFFER
As a developer at Paf, you will work in a close-knit team with colleagues who share a passion for delivering top-quality products, enabling great gaming experiences for a global and diverse audience.
What's in it for you as an employee?
Flexible working hours to make your everyday life easier.
Generous terms regarding pensions, wellness programs, and free healthcare.
They avoid overtime; having you stay with them for 10 years is more important than short-term business goals.
Personal development plans and the possibility of growing into a technical team lead
Work Location:
Office located in central Stockholm
A remote or hybrid arrangement, where you work from the office a few days each week.
You can also choose to work abroad for 3 months a year. The only requirement is to work approximately the same hours as your colleagues.
THE TEAM & ROLE
You will be part of the responsible gaming team. The role places you in a highly experienced and skilled team where openness and everyone's contributions and opinions are valued. We work together as a team in everything we do and value team-spirit highly, fostering an open-minded atmosphere where everyone's contribution is valued.
Job responsibilities:
Project Leadership:
Take charge of leading projects from initiation to completion, ensuring successful delivery and implementation.
Full Lifecycle Engagement:
Engage in all development stages of the integration platform, focusing on stability, maintainability, and adaptability to rapidly incorporate new features, rules, and requirements. Emphasis on low code debt and clear, understandable code is essential.
Architectural Influence:
Use your Java expertise to contribute to architectural decisions, with an understanding of their long-term impact on the project.
Mentorship: Offer guidance and mentorship to more junior team members, fostering their growth and development within the team
Feel free to check out their tech radar to see which technologies are coming, which they use, and which they are phasing out!
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE..
• . is someone who is up for a solid challenge as a developer and has a genuine interest in tech and code. We believe you have several years of experience working on complex backend systems. You are interested in learning new technologies and languages as needed, but already fluent in Java.
You also have:
Experience with modern Java frameworks and Spring Boot.
Experience with Kafka messaging and PostgreSQL.
Experience with Cloud platforms, such as AWS or other cloud platforms.
Experience that would make you extra perfect:
High-Volume Transaction Systems Experience: A background in managing systems with intense transactional demands is highly valued.
Leadership for Large Projects:
Successfully led and delivered large-scale projects from start to finish.
Mentorship Abilities:
Experience in coaching more junior team members, fostering their development with clear guidance and constructive feedback in a supportive environment.
If this feels like your kind of challenge, do not hesitate to apply!
ABOUT PAF
Paf is a Nordic gaming company founded on Åland in 1966 to generate profit for the benefit of society. They were one of the very first gaming companies to go online in 1999. Many of their games are exclusive to Paf and developed by their in-house Games Studio. They are an award-winning industry leader in responsible gaming. Their physical gaming operations include over 30 cruise ships crisscrossing the Baltic and North Seas.
Paf has roughly 330 employees representing 29 nationalities, with offices located in Åland, Helsinki, Stockholm, Riga, Tallinn, Oslo, Norrköping, Gzira, and Madrid. Paf (Ålands Penningautomatförening) is licensed and controlled by the Government of Åland.
In 2022, the Paf Group had a total turnover of 165,7 million euros and a profit of 44,4 million euros. More information at aboutpaf.com
ABOUT PINETREE
At Pinetree, we have a vision and mission to differentiate ourselves from the crowd and are Sweden's contenders in talent search and matching.
By working as an agency, the value to you as an employee is that we have an extensive network of partner companies that we continuously ensure high-quality standards.
