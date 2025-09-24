Resource Pedagogue at MYP at International School of Helsingborg
2025-09-24
About us
The schools of the City of Helsingborg are well-resourced and value-driven organisations. You as an employee will be an important part of our vision to create the best school for every child and student.
ISH prides itself on its diversity within and among all members of the learning community. Every member of our learning community brings something exciting and enriching to the school, which creates an inspiring environment. The aim of our school is to develop internationally minded people who, recognising their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.
Today we are approxiamtely 720 students between 2 and 19 years of age, across the programmes. We are an IB Continuum school, delivering the International Baccalaureate curriculum for all program levels. English is our primary language of learning and communication at the school.
Read more about the International School of Helsingborg on our website: https://internationalschool.helsingborg.se/
Job description
In the MYP (högstadie) we are currently seeking a "resource pedagogue" interested in working in a multicultural environment. The main focus of the assignment involves supporting students 1:1, in smaller groups or in whole classes with their individual academic and organizational learning needs. You would work as part of the student support team who work collaboratively to ensure that the learning needs of all students are met.
Students are taught according to the Middle Years Programme IB curriculum. The support department, alongside teachers, differentiates this curriculum according to students' needs.
The "resource pedagogue" would also be one of the mentors for a grade level. This would include communicating with parents/guardians about issues deemed important to the well-being of the student.
Other responsibilities of the assignment include assisting the student with self-management and organisational skills, motivating the student to take an active role in learning and working alongside teachers to effectively plan for and implement a differentiated program of study for the student.
What we offer
We offer you varied, responsible and stimulating work, with opportunities for development. The workplace is non-smoking and health conscious. As an employee you receive a 3000 kr wellness grant per year.
Qualifications
You possess a degree/certificate in education or equivalent in child-care or social work at university level. Experience in working with students who have a diagnosis such as ADHD, autism or dyslexia is preferred. Since we work in an international environment, it is a requirement of the position to be fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. Knowledge of Swedish and good Math/Science skills is a plus.
The successful candidate will be a strong team player and have the ability to work collaboratively with coworkers as well as students and parents. You communicate proactively; support and care for others and openly communicate self-insight.
You are a positive and service-minded person with a flexible approach to work. This means that you enjoy working with people and demonstrate an interest in and understanding of others. You have the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and accept new ideas and change initiatives.
We expect you to be familiar with modern digital technology and programmes and have previously used them to communicate with both students and staff. Preferably, you also have experience of IB software but this is not a requirement.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible! Please send your CV and cover letter in English.
Working in Helsingborg
Do you want to create a better city together with the residents of Helsingborg? Then you should work in the City of Helsingborg. With us, you can use your creativity and motivation to make life easier and safer for our inhabitants, visitors, and businesses. Together with curious and helpful colleagues you make a difference to people's lives, today and in the future. A job well-done today, a better city tomorrow.
Read more about working in the city here: https://helsingborg.se/arbete/sa-ar-det-att-jobba-i-staden/
Other information
Other: We reserve the right to employ a person who is part of labour shortage and has the legal right to the position
Apply by: October 22, 2025. We reserve the right to start the process earlier than the last day of application.
Terms of employment: Temporary assignment from September/October 2025 until June 12, 2026. There is a possibility that the employment will be prolonged after June 12, 2026.
Scope: 100%
Start date: As soon as possible
End date: June 12, 2026. There is a possibility that the employment will be prolonged after June 12, 2026.
No of positions: 1
In the City of Helsingborg different is good. We want our employees to reflect our residents and we cherish the value that gender balance and diversity adds to our organisations.
The vacancy will be filled assuming that the position is not required for an employee already on a permanent contract.
If you are offered a position within pre-school, school or in after-school care you must provide a valid Police Record Extract.
To assure quality, the recruitment process in the City of Helsingborg, the recruitment tool ReachMee is used. We ask you to submit your application via ReachMee by clicking the application link in the advertisement.
Applicants with protected identity should not apply digitally via the application link. They are asked to contact the recruiting manager named in the advertisement who will guide them through the application process.
