Reservation & Ticketing Agent Aviareps. Ethiopian Airlines, Kista
2025-03-25
Are you passionate about aviation with experience in Sabre ticketing systems? AVIAREPS, the world's leading airline and tourism management company with 72 offices across 70 countries is hiring a dedicated Reservation & Ticketing Agent to support Ethiopian Airlines from our office in Kista, Stockholm.
ABOUT ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES
Founded in 1945, Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's leading aviation group and a proud Star Alliance
member. Operating from its Addis Ababa hub, it connects passengers to over 50 international and 32 domestic destinations with a modern fleet of 30 aircraft.
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES
• Handle reservations and ticketing requests using Sabre (required) and Amadeus (preferred)
• Manage group bookings efficiently
• Assist travel agencies and customers with bookings, rebookings, and fare calculations
• Provide excellent customer service for a seamless travel experience
• Process refunds, reissues, and other ticketing tasks following airline policies
• Liaise with Ethiopian Airlines' departments to ensure smooth operations
YOUR PROFILE
• Experience in airline reservations and ticketing, especially with Sabre
• Group handling experience
•
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written)
• Strong customer service skills with attention to detail
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Passion for aviation and travel
WHAT WE OFFER
• Work for Africa's leading airline in a global aviation environment
• Dynamic, international workplace in Stockholm
• Role within the well-established AVIAREPS company
• Professional development opportunities
• Competitive salary and benefits
Are you interested in this job position? Get in touch with HR Coordinator, Mariska Commandeur and find out more details about this opening!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20
E-post: MCARRAMINANA@AVIAREPS.COM Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aviareps AB
Isafjordsgatan 32 C
164 40 KISTA
MARCELA CARRAMINANA MCARRAMINANA@AVIAREPS.COM Jobbnummer
