Researchers in Applied Mechanics and Manufacturing with AI/ML Expertise
2025-03-28
Are you passionate about applying cutting-edge AI to transform mechanical engineering and manufacturing? Do you thrive on exploring, driving, and expanding innovative AI opportunities within your domain? If so, RISE invites you to join our vibrant community of AI researchers and practitioners, actively reshaping the future of applied mechanics and manufacturing.
About us
RISE is Sweden's research institute and innovation partner. Through our international collaboration with industry, academia and the public sector, we ensure the competitiveness of the Swedish business community on an international level and contribute to a sustainable society. Our almost 3300 employees engage in and support all types of innovation processes. RISE is an independent, state-owned research institute, which offers unique expertise and over 130 testbeds and demonstration environments for future-proof technologies, products and services.
We belong to the Materials and Production division. The Materials and Production division brings together expertise in research areas focused on the development of materials, production, and products for the manufacturing industry across a variety of sectors. Our offering is built on unique infrastructure in the form of testing and demonstration facilities and labs, combined with deep expertise in relevant technical areas as well as sustainability and digitalization, with the aim of being a key player in, for example, the industry's transition and the development of national defense.
About the role
As a researcher with us, you will work on and lead various types of research projects and client assignments. In the role of researcher, you are expected, in collaboration with industry and academia, to create and drive both research projects and client assignments, primarily within the fields of computation, simulation, and analysis of manufacturing processes and material development.
You will meet the industry's challenges and contribute to the development of future processes and products. The tasks will be multifaceted and developmental for the right person. As a researcher with us, you will play a key role in creating, developing, and implementing larger research and development projects within your field.
You will play a key role in integrating state-of-the-art AI and machine learning into mechanical engineering and manufacturing. Working closely with domain experts and the Center for Applied AI at RISE, you'll identify industrial needs, conceptualize projects, and lead initiatives that translate advanced AI into real-world impact. We are looking for two researchers, with the positions located in Gothenburg, Mölndal, or Lund.
Your role includes:
Developing and executing research and innovation projects.
Bridging mechanical engineering or manufacturing expertise with advanced AI research.
Leading the ideation and formulation of new research initiatives and project proposals.
Engaging actively with industry stakeholders, external project partners, and internal multidisciplinary teams.
Who are you? You hold a PhD or master's degree in mechanical engineering, technical physics or a related discipline, complemented by hands-on experience applying modern AI and machine learning methods to mechanical engineering challenges. Ideally, you have completed university courses focused on contemporary machine learning techniques. Previous industrial experience or practical applications of machine learning in mechanical engineering projects are highly valued.
You have extensive knowledge of numerical simulations in CFD and FEM, along with working knowledge of advanced data analysis and machine learning. In this role, you will integrate traditional physics-based modeling with AI to optimize manufacturing processes such as forming, casting, and additive manufacturing.
As a colleague, you are collaborative and self-driven, proactive in identifying new research and business opportunities, and skilled at translating AI advancements into practical solutions. Your passion for innovation and strong communication skills in English (and preferably Swedish) enable you to bridge complex technical fields effectively.
What we offer At RISE, your contributions directly support sustainable development and industrial competitiveness. You'll thrive in a supportive yet challenging environment, working alongside dedicated colleagues committed to excellence and impact.
Join us in pioneering AI applications for mechanical engineering-making innovation happen for industry and society.
Welcome with your application!
Welcome to submit your application as soon as possible as we make a continuous selection. The application deadline is 22 April 2025. For more information about the service, please contact: Ola Widlund; +46 70 615 50 17.
Our union representatives are Ingemar Petermann, SACO, +46 10 228 41 22 och Linda Ikatti, Unionen, 010-516 51 61.
