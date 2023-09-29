Researcher & ass. to a research project on integration of youth in Sweden
2023-09-29
The Institute for Futures Studies (IFFS), Stockholm, is appointing one or two researchers (sociologist/social scientist), or one researcher and one assistant, to the project SEMI, for a one- or two-year period.
JOB DESCRIPTION AND PROJECT SUMMARY
SEMI, financed by the Swedish Research Council (Vetenskapsrådet), studies socioeconomic, social, and cultural integration among young people in present-day Sweden, using large-scale micro-level data.
We seek one or two outstanding quantitative social scientists whose research interests and qualifications fall into the project's theme. The successful candidate(s) is/are expected to collaborate with colleagues within the project and its international network.
Institute for Futures Studies, located in the heart of Stockholm city, hosts several related large-scale research projects, employing and collaborating with internationally renowned scholars within sociology and related disciplines (www.iffs.se/en).
Some portion of the working time may be allocated to the Swedish Institute for Social Research (SOFI), Stockholm University, depending on the profile of the successful candidate(s).
QUALIFICATIONS
We hire according to the following criteria:
Requirements: Fluency in English
Experience in handling and analyzing micro-level data
University degree in a relevant area
Merits: Knowledge of relevant theories in the research area
Knowledge of programming and/or advanced statistical methods
For the research position, a PhD is expected to have been awarded by the time of appointment, but excellent applicants in the final stages of their doctoral studies will also be considered.
We offer a stimulating research environment, extraordinary data materials (including micro-level population register data and the CILS4EU longitudinal study: www.cils4.eu),
and competitive salaries.
EMPLOYMENT CONDITIONS
The position will be appointed for one year, with a likely extension to two years. Full time appointment is preferred, but candidates preferring part time employment will also be considered. The position can be taken up immediately, and should preferably commence at latest by December 2023. The position entails no teaching or supervision obligations, but some project-related administrative tasks.
APPLICATION
Applicants should submit, preferably by e-mail:
1. A letter of application with a description of relevant merits, and research interests (max 3 pages)
2. Curriculum Vitae, listing work experience and publications, if any
For the research position, please also include:
3. Examples of published work or dissertation chapters, etc. (max 3 items)
Please send your application to jobs@iffs.se
by October 31st, 2023.
CONTACT
For more information please contact Professor Jan O. Jonsson (janne.jonsson@iffs.se
)
We look forward to applications from all sexes and birth backgrounds and life experiences.
The Institute for Futures Studies carries out interdisciplinary research on important future issues and participates in the public discussion with its seminar and publication activities. Under the management of Director Gustaf Arrhenius (Professor of Moral and Political Philosophy), over eighty researchers from various disciplines work with future studies and long-term analysis.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31
E-post: jobs@iffs.se
