Researcher in behavioural ecotoxicology of European eels
2024-12-13
Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies
The Department of Wildlife, Fish, and Environmental Studies at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (Umeå) is seeking a motivated researcher to join our project "Pharmaceutical cocktail: Uncovering the impacts of drug mixtures on the threatened European eel". The project combines controlled laboratory experiments with state-of-the-art exposure and field tracking methods to understand how pharmaceutical pollutants, and their mixtures, affect the behaviour and migration of this critically endangered species across its life stages.
About the position
Duties
The researcher will:
Conduct behavioural experiments in controlled laboratory settings.
Lead field experiments using acoustic telemetry and slow-release pharmaceutical implants to track behavioural and migratory responses in eels.
Analyse data on pharmaceutical accumulation in eel tissues
Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team across national and international institutions.
Contribute to scientific communication through publications, presentations, and outreach activities.
Participate in funding applications.
Supervise students that may be involved in the project as part of their Master thesis or internship.
Your profile
Qualifications
We are seeking a candidate with:
A PhD in ecotoxicology, aquatic ecology, behavioural biology, or a related field.
Proven expertise in behavioural experiments and/or acoustic telemetry.
Proficiency in statistical analysis.
Strong skills in written and verbal scientific communication in English.
A collaborative, proactive, and independent approach to research.
Experience with laboratory-based pharmaceutical exposure experiments, field work and acoustic telemetry studies, and handling European eels will be considered a plus. Likewise, previous successful collaborations with national and/or international researchers will be considered a plus.
About us
The department offers a creative, stimulating, and highly international environment and performs internationally recognised research, education and environmental monitoring in the research areas: animal ecology, aquatic ecology, molecular ecology and restoration ecology (see https://www.slu.se/en/departments/wildlife-fish-environmental-studies/research/).
The department has many international employees and well-established national and international collaborations, which gives opportunities for fruitful exchange.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
