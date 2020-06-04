Research Scientist to Chiesi R&D Sweden - Poolia Sverige AB - Apotekarjobb i Stockholm
Research Scientist to Chiesi R&D Sweden
Poolia Sverige AB / Stockholm
2020-06-04
Chiesi R&D Sweden is now recruiting a Research Scientist to the Rare Disease Unit. This is a temporary assignment starting as soon as possible for a duration of 12 month.
We are looking for applicants with good scientific knowledge and who enjoy working as team players in a multicultural environment. This is an excellent opportunity to join a great team with focus on meaningful scientific contributions in a collaborative environment. The position is full-time and based at Chiesi's Swedish R&D Center located on the Karolinska Campus, Solna. We will interview candidates continuously and welcome your application today!
RESPONSIBILITIES
As Research Scientist, you will be a part of the Chemistry Manufacturing and Control (CMC) group in the Biotech Research and Product Development organization which belongs to the Global Rare Disease Business Unit. Together with Senior Scientists (CMC, analytical development, pre-clinical development) your main responsibilities will include:
To develop cellular assays to be used in early product development
To develop biochemical methods to be used for the early process development including enzymatic assays, protein concentration determinations, SDS-PAGE and Western Blot
To document the final methods, including SOPs and working instructions, as well as the reporting of the method development
To be involved in the transfer of the biochemical methods to CMO/CRO
To assure that assays and methods are developed to meet the project timelines and requirements
QUALIFICATIONS
The right candidate has a PhD, MSc or BSc in cell biology, analytical biochemistry or adjacent field. You have extensive experience in laboratory work and specifically from working with cell cultivation, cellular models and biochemical methods (enzymatic, electrophoretic and ELISA method development). Fluent in English and Swedish, both speaking and in writing is required.
You have good scientific knowledge and it is an advantage if you have experience from the following:
General biochemistry and protein chemistry
Experience of qualification of biochemical/cellular assays and transfer of methods to QC lab
GMP compliance
Experience from working with biologics and preferably also from Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), especially cell therapy products/projects
Work experience from the Biotech industry
To be successful in this role you have a genuine scientific interest. You are eager to learn new skills and like to work in a smaller environment. It is very important that you are team oriented, social and enjoy working in an international environment. You have good collaborative and networking skills. Further you are meticulous, flexible, and not afraid to help-out in other areas if required. You enjoy both theoretical and practical work in the laboratory.
ABOUT CHIESI PHARMA
A GLOBAL FAMILY DEDICATED TO PEOPLE AND PATIENTS
In Chiesi our approach as a Benefit Corporation is a way of being as well as a way of thinking. We redefine the way to do our business, to create a positive impact on people, environment and our global Chiesi Community, acting as a force for good.
We are passionate and committed to improving and raising the quality of human life and making meaningful contributions that will have a positive long lasting impact. Our entrepreneurial thinking, our sustainable and innovative ideas, transformative solutions and our personal chemistry are the key elements that bonds us and make us grow as one cohesive global Chiesi family.
EVERYONE OF US IS DIFFERENT, EVERYONE OF US IS CHIESI
For information about Chiesi, please visit www.chiesi.com
POOLIA LIFE SCIENCE
