Research Intern in the Paper and Packaging Industry at McKinsey & Company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-02-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Have you just graduated from university, such as engineering, business, economics, statistics or management, and want to gain experience working at a management consulting company? If you also have a great interest in the paper and packaging industry, forestry, sustainability and the environment, and you are curious and want to gain valuable experience and contact networks for the future, you are the right person for the role. We are now looking for a Research Intern for McKinsey, so don't miss this chance and apply today, as we go through the applications continuously!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Academic Work is looking for a Research Intern on behalf of McKinsey for their paper and packaging research team, which currently consists of 7 people based in 4 countries around the world. In your role, you will primarily collaborate with these colleagues who focus on information about the the global paper and packaging industry, typically looking outside in to these businesses, but with occasional insights into relevant client information as well. The position is a paid internship where you are offered training and guidance throughout the period.
This is a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a research analyst at McKinsey.
As a Research Intern, you will, among other things, help consultants and other people within the organization to fill knowledge gaps, find information, analyze market and industry trends and share insights about business and social conditions on the global paper and packaging industry. The research you will do is about everything from macroeconomic issues to local legislation, individual company strategies or industrial processes and their application.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Receive and respond to incoming requests from consultants and other employees from McKinsey offices around the world
• Conduct research using various sources and channels, including data subsriptions and press search
• Compile and analyze information and present conclusions, e.g. in PowerPoint or Excel
• Build models that predict the future of industries or products to guide clients to making the right investment decisions
• The position suits you if you want to gain international experience in research and at the same time gain experience from working at a reputable management consulting company
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for you who have recently graduated within engineering, business, economics, statistics or management. We also see that you have a great interest in the global paper and packaging industry.
• Very good knowledge of English as you will use this language primarily in the day-to-day, both orally and in writing
• Work experience in an area relevant to the position
As a person, you are outgoing and have good collaboration skills because you will have large internal contact areas and collaborate with colleagues internationally. Furthermore, we see that you are analytical, enjoy working with numbers and work persistently towards achieving results at work. We also see that you are meticulous as a person and maintain a high quality in your work, while at the same time you take the initiative in both work methods and approaches.
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Scope: Full-time, 1 year assignment
• Salary: Hourly monthly salary
• Location: Klarabergsviadukten, Stockholm (office work recommended but home work permitted)
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
McKinsey is a global management consulting firm whose mission is to help its clients create positive, long-term and sustainable improvements, and to build a successful company that attracts, develops and retains exceptional employees. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15101867". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8450273